Prophet Ogyaba has stepped out with his wife, Abigail Boakye, amid news that he had an extra-marital affair with a lady named Cassie

Ogyaba and his wife were captured shopping for a phone in Kumasi with the prophet indicating that his wife's phone got damaged

The video, especially, the wife's happy-looking demeanour amid the scandal, has got many sharing their opinions

Prophet Ogyaba, known in private life as Emmanuel Akwasi Boakye, has been trending hot on social media after details of his extra-marital affair emerged online.

Ogyaba's affair with Cassie

A lady identified as Cassie took to TikTok to make serious allegations against Prophet Ogyaba, claiming she became pregnant during their relationship.

During a live broadcast on the social media platform, Cassie stated that she had a four-month relationship with the Holiness of Christ Zion Ministry, during which she lived in his residence. She further alleged experiencing mistreatment throughout her stay at his home.

Moments after Cassie made her claims, Ogyaba admitted that he had an affair with Cassie in the past.

He, however, claimed that he was rather the victim in the relationship because Cassie used the 'pregnancy' to extort him.

In an audio recording that emerged online, Ogyaba claimed to have spent over GH₵370,000 including GH₵100,000 for renting and furnishing an apartment for her.

The news of Ogyaba's extra-marital affair and his admission of the same have sparked varying criticisms of the prophet.

Ogyaba flaunts wife amid saga

In an apparent attempt to shift public attention from the saga and show his home is intact, Prophet Ogyaba has shared a video of him and his wife, Mrs Abigail Boakye.

The footage showed him stepping out to buy a phone for his wife at the Kumasi City Mall. According to him, his child had damaged the mother's phone and they were at the shop to get a new one.

"I am going to the Kumasi City Mall, the first lady is here so I will be back...my child has crushed the mother's phone so we are coming to buy a new one else it will not be possible to reach out to her when we are not together," the prophet stated in the video.

The wife looked happy with a wide smile as they alighted from their car and entered the phone shop for the purchase.

Ghanaians react to Ogyaba and wife's video

The video has triggered mixed reactions from online users.

agyemanbrento said:

"So is he still a pastor or a native priest?"

i_am_mhilly was not convinced:

"Outside gentility home cry. Endurance wife🙌."

sirjeremyabaidoo wondered:

"And she is happy too😂."

milly_gh asked:

"If tables were to be turned would he have been there for her? Women let’s be vigilant?"

volta_empress_1 said:

"I’m shy for the lady🫥."

awurama_trimud3_bello said:

"Sika kakra wobedi nti them dey disrespect u koraa u say yes sir …… I will always choose loyalty and respect over money apuuuuu."

Cassie sings for Ogyaba and wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an old video of Cassie singing for Ogyaba and his wife in the church had gone viral online.

The video showed the Prophet Ogyaba and his wife enjoying the song as Cassie displayed her singing prowess.

Many Ghanaians thronged the comments section of the video to share varying opinions on the saga.

