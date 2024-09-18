Veteran Ghanaian actress Mavis Adjei, in an interview, shared her opinion on her colleague Portia Asare's claims about juju in the Kumawood movie industry

The actress stated that she never experienced any spiritual attacks or problems with her colleagues during her time in the industry in the late 2000s

Mavis Adjei added that she would not discredit Portia Asare's juju claims as she has not been active in the industry for a long time

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Veteran Ghanaian actress Mavis Adjei has weighed in on her colleague Portia Asare's controversial claims about juju in the Kumawood movie industry.

Actress Mavis Adjei speaks on her colleague Portia Asare's juju claims. Photo source: @iammavisadjei @portia_boateng1

Source: Instagram

Mavis Adjei addresses Portia Asare's juju claims

In a recent interview with blogger Zionfelix, Mavis Adjei shared that she never experienced any spiritual attacks or witnessed her colleagues use juju during her short-lived run as a movie star in the Kumawood industry in the late 2000s.

She stated that she had a close relationship with Portia Asare and Nana Ama McBrown and sometimes ate their food without having any issues with them.

She said:

"I did not see anything like that when I was in the Kumawood movie industry. I watched her (Portia Asare) interview and mentioned some of us. It was not like that during my time. I could take food from Portia Asare and Nana Ama McBrown, and they would playfully chase me. It was all love at that time."

The Netherlands-based actress noted that she and her colleagues were passionate about the acting business, so they could even work without being paid.

Mavis Adjei said she would not discredit Portia Asare's juju claims as she has not been active in the Kumawood movie industry since she relocated abroad.

She added that Portia Asare's claims might be valid as she is a veteran in the industry and knows the terrain better than most of her colleagues.

She said:

"It was passion. We loved the job to the extent that we would still act in movies without being paid, but I have been out of the industry for a long time. Portia is still in it, so she knows what she is saying. She started long ago, so she knows how the industry was in the past and how it is now, so I won't doubt what she said."

Watch the video below:

Elorm Aba explains Portia Asare's criticism

In another story by YEN.com.gh, Elorm Aba explained why she criticised her colleague Portia Asare for her claims about juju in the movie industry.

The Kumawood actress said Portia Asare's comments would negatively impact her colleagues' attempt to revive the Kumawood industry.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh