Lil Win's mother, Madam Adwoa Offe, in an interview, shared details about her son's childhood

The comic actor's mother recounted how her son quit school at an early age and expressed interest in becoming an actor

Lil Win's mother also recounted how the comic actor suffered a serious injury that left him bedridden

Award-winning Kumawood comic actor Kwadwo 'Lil Win' Nkansah's mother, Madam Adwoa Offe, has spoken about her son's childhood.

The actor has had a close bond with his mother, whom he has regularly spoken fondly of in multiple interviews.

Lil Win recently held a family gathering and house dedication event to connect with his family members and celebrate his mother, Madam Adwoa Offe, on her 80th birthday on Sunday, January 19, 2025.

At the event, the Wezzy Empire CEO wept uncontrollably as he gifted his mother, a fully-furnished huge 12-bedroom house at Kwamang in the Afigya Kwabre North district of the Ashanti Region.

The comic actor had previously gifted his mother an eight-bedroom house as she celebrated her 70th birthday in 2017.

Lil Win's mother speaks about son's childhood

In an interview with Lil Win's pastor, Stephen Adom Kyei Duah's broadcast station, Second Chance TV, Madam Adwoa Offe recounted how her son was a stubborn individual who caused trouble whenever he left their home.

Lil Win's mother noted that despite enrolling the actor into an educational institution, he quit and refused to return even though he received severe punishment for his disobedience.

She said:

"He (Lil Win) was worrisome when he was growing up. He fought people whenever he went outside to play. I received many complaints about him hurting other people. I used to apologise a lot until he grew up a bit."

"He told me he wanted to be a shoemaker. I enrolled him in a school, and he quit when he reached primary six. He told me he would not go to school again. I would call his teachers to get him and punish him, but he did not change his mind. He used to go to school and do comedic stuff before returning home."

Madam Adwoa Offe noted that Lil Win later expressed interest in acting with Maame Dokono and Agya Koo in the movie industry. However, she refused his request and insisted on him learning a trade as he was too young then.

She noted that the comic actor worked at several menial jobs until he became temporarily paralysed after falling into a well.

She said that her son recovered from his health challenge after undergoing several treatments at different medical facilities. Lil Win's mother also recounted how the comic actor followed his passion and got his foot in the movie industry.

Reactions to Lil Win's mother's remarks

Lil Win hails his mother

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win hailed his mother and acknowledged her contribution to his success in the movie industry.

The Kumawood actor shared that he would divorce his wife, Maame Serwaa, if his mother demanded it.

Lil Win's remarks about his mother garnered attention on social media, with many Ghanaians commenting.

