A video of Oboy Siki reacting to the decision by Lil Win to get him arrested has stirred reactions online

The veteran actor expressed astonishment over the move, saying his utterances about his colleague were not meant to be taken seriously

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the remarks by Oboy Siki

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Kumawood actor Oboy Siki has finally gone public after his colleague Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win caused his arrest in the wake of certain remarks he made.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of SMART Ghana TV, the veteran actor, speaking on his arrest, clarified that he has no personal grudge against The Country Called Ghana star.

Oboy Siki speaks on his arrest and confesses that his utterances about Lil Win meant no harm. Photo credit: @Lil Win/Facebook @Champion Nani on X

Source: UGC

Oboy Sikil also added that his remarks, which have been criticized as harsh towards Lil Win, were not made with any ulterior motives, as many have been led to believe.

"I have been defending him since he started acting, and my utterances against him were similar to what I said when people came at him. Everything I said about Lil Win was to be taken as a joke. I was only playing.

Oboy Siki also rubbished claims by some people that he has been offered money by the detractors of Lil Win to tarnish his image.

He there pledged to shun making degrading remarks about Lil Win henceforth.

"From the way Kwadwo was talking, it sounded as if people had sent to disgrace him, but this is not the case. I am over 70 years old. Do you think anyone can call me to say I should disgrace someone?"

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2,000 likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Oboy Siki's remarks

Social media users who took to the video's comment section shared varied opinions on the utterances by Oby Siki, with many urging him not to take his arrest to heart.

@stellaagyeman9749 indicated:

"Papa, please, with all due respect, l will advise you to act like a grown man who inspires the youth of our generation."

@EdwardDarko-dr6zs reacted:

"God richly bless Kwadwo for arresting him paaa."

@kojokojo7523 replied:

"He loves Kwadwo but he doesn't know.":

@frederickmakaveli4317 reacted:

"You see he is cashing out on the incidence. you people are criticizing lilwin but when it was Dr likee ogyam deserved it right? this attitude is bad."

Lil Win's gifts house to his mother

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that 'Lil Win Nkansah earned the admiration of many after a video of him gifting his mother a house surfaced on social media.

The famous Kumawood actor was overcome with joy and burst into tears as he prepared to give his mother the keys to the new mansion.

He had to be consoled by his close friends and relatives at the family gathering and house dedication event.

In 2017, he celebrated his mother's 70th birthday with a similar gesture: He gifted her a new house in Kumasi as a show of appreciation for her support and affection.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh