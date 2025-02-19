Musician and model, Yaa Jackson, and her baby daddy Manuel caused a frenzy on social media as they were engaged in a heated argument

In the video, Yaa Jackson demanded respect from Manuel. However, he questioned whether she respected him

The video got many people speaking about couples and how normal it was for them to argue, while others suggested they create a reality TV show

Musician and socialite Yaa Jackson and her baby daddy, Manuel, were engaged in a heated argument as she demanded respect from him.

Yaa Jackson and her baby daddy argue.

In the video circulating on social media, which was posted by Shaibu Jackson on his TikTok account, the couple were seen seated on opposite sides of the room.

Yaa Jackson's argument was based on the lack of respect she received from the father of her son, JJ Nana Yaw, whom she welcomed in Janaury 2023.

Manuel, her baby daddy, interrupted and blasted her for not respecting him in the first place if she wanted to be respected.

In an agitated tone, he questioned the seasoned actress if she ever did respect her as he made hand gestures in the video.

"Do you respect me? Respect is earned," Manuel said.

Reactions to Yaa Jackson and Manuel arguing

Many people in the comment section noted that it was normal for couples to argue, adding that they and their partners do extra things.

Others also noted that the video could pass as a reality show as they encouraged Yaa Jackson and Manuel to consider it.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the video of Yaa Jackson and her baby daddy arguing:

kua pretty 😍 said:

"This is me and my man 😂the way the respect is important to them err🤣but will never respect us."

linna said:

"Say that again oo😂 one minute my man will say u don't respect, I and his brother we now called him u dont respect in fante 🤣🤣 imaging how it sound."

Rasta gal❤️😍🥰🥳 said:

"On behalf of Yaa Jackson we have a lot to say but the English 😒can we speak Twi 🔥😒."

ADWOA DOLLAR 10 said:

"Ah 😂😂😂 respect is reciprocal 👌🥰."

teamboss🇬🇭 said:

"They should start creating content with their relationship respect 😂."

Hanisky💕💞 said:

"Movie tittle “Do you respect me”😂👌👌👌."

linna said:

"Say that again oo😂 one minute my man will say u don't respect,i and his brother we now called him u dont respect in fante 🤣🤣 imaging."

