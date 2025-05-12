Ghanaian actor Koo Fori's lawyer, Derick Aboagye Asamoah, has opened up about the actor's $50k fraud case

In an exclusive interview with GHOne TV, the legal representative stated that his client had been granted bail

Asamoah claimed that Koo Fori had paid the US-based Ghanaian and asked why the matter had gone to court

Derick Aboagye Asamoah, the lawyer of Ghanaian actor Koo Fori, has spoken about his client's appearance in court over a $50,000 fraud case filed against him.

Koo Fori's lawyer claims $50K was paid

In an exclusive interview with GHOne TV, Asamoah claimed that his client has already paid the $50,000 for which he had been charged.

Speaking to the media after court proceedings on May 12, 2025, Koo Fori's lawyer noted that the Ghanaian actor used $50,000 to buy the land for the complainant.

The lawyer stated that at the time his client received the money, it was about GH¢230,000, and out of it, the actor used GH¢160,000 to purchase the land.

"At that time, when the money came, it was GH¢230,000. He used GH¢160,000 to purchase the land. As at that time, the exchange rate was $1- GH5.5, so the amount he used was $30,000," the lawyer explained.

The clip of Koo Fori's lawyer speaking about the case is included below:

The lawyer explained that apart from that, Koo Fori paid $5,000 to the complainant, adding that the issue in contention was the size of the land and the amount left to be paid to the complainant.

"He paid $5,000 to the complainant, and the amount left was $15,000. The police are charging him $50,000, of which he has paid the amount in full.

"And so I do not see why the police, knowing very well that the amount has been paid, and you are still charging the person for the figure that has been used to procure the land for the complainant."

In the concluding parts of the interview, Koo Fori's lawyer noted that the celebrated veteran actor had been granted bail, to the tune of GH₵320k with sureties, after his appearance at the Dansoman circuit court on Monday, May 12, 2025.

Koo Fori released from police custody

YEN.com.gh also reported that Koo Fori was released from police custody following his arrest on Friday, May 10, 2025.

The celebrated actor, known for his popular role in the Efiewura TV series, was detained in connection with an alleged $50,000 fraud case.

Shortly after his release, Koo Fori made his first public appearance, where he briefly addressed the media and supporters.

He expressed gratitude for the support he had received and stated that he would speak in detail about the incident at the appropriate time.

A video of his remarks went viral on social media, drawing a wide range of reactions from the public. While some are expressing sympathy and support, others remained skeptical and have called for a full explanation of the allegations.

