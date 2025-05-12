Koo Fori: Dansoman Circuit Court Grants Actor GH₵320k Bail With Sureties Over Alleged $50k Fraud
Veteran Ghanaian actor Seth Kwabena Kyere Karikari, popularly known as Koo Fori, has been granted a GH₵320k bail with sureties after his appearance at the Dansoman circuit court on Monday, May 12, 2025.
Footage of the Efiewura TV series actor arriving at the premises of the Dansoman circuit court had earlier emerged on social media.
According to reports, the general manager of Joy Daddy's broadcast station, Bryt TV, pleaded not guilty to allegedly defrauding a US-based Ghanaian of $50k when he appeared before a judge. The court also rescinded the bench warrant previously issued for the arrest of Koo Fori.
Source: YEN.com.gh
