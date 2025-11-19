Prophet Isaac Anto uncovered a frightening vision claiming Salinko’s soul left his body after he returned home from an outing with friends, entering a mysterious spiritual realm

Divine intervention returned his soul to his body, which the Prophet described as a second chance at life and a warning against spiritual attacks

The actor received deliverance prayers at Conquerors Chapel International, with the Prophet declaring that such an experience would “never again” happen to him

Salinko, a Ghanaian actor and comedian, has reported a remarkable testimony after a spiritual journey at Conquerors Chapel International, with many considering it transformative.

The well-known and rich entertainer was at the church where the Prophet and General Overseer, Isaac Anto, apparently prayed for him through a disturbing prophetic encounter about his life.

According to Prophet Isaac Anto, as soon as he laid eyes on Salinko in the service, he beheld a vision concerning the actor with an important spiritual significance. He shared, "In the vision, Salinko had gone out with some buddies, and when he returned home, he experienced a supernatural event without him being aware of it. I saw that Salinko's soul left his body once he returned home. And then while the body was still on earth, the soul departed into another realm where it encountered supernatural events."

He continued:

The Prophet explained, "It was evident that the soul came across something which could have made it a more permanent exit, which means that, if it was not for heavenly mercy intervening, he might have passed away physically." Prophet Isaac Anto concluded, "God intervened, and Salinko was given another chance to live. The soul was brought back into the body."

Amidst a potent spiritual fragrance inside the church, the Prophet declared with authority that the experience was a warning and a sign of a spiritual attack that had been planned against the actor.

Prophet prays to stop Salinko's spiritual encounter

He claimed that God had orchestrated the visit to the church and that God was hoping that Salinko would understand the severity of what took place.

In his own words, the Prophet said, Today, on the day that you came to my church, no more.

The congregation erupted into praise and prayer as the Prophet laid hands on Salinko, praying for his complete deliverance from any spiritual battle.

Watch the prophecy video below:

The actor was visibly emotional while being prayed for, bowing his head and lifting his hands in surrender during the ministration. He was prayed for and was filled with the Spirit as he was seen falling under the anointing.

