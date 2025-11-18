Prophet Emmanuel Adjei prophesied that a wealthy man would adopt a church member and fund her travels

He claimed the mystery man would become president and give her GH₵15,000 during a visit to the family

Ghanaians reacted with disbelief and humour on social media after watching the viral clip of the prophecy

A Ghanaian man of God has sparked mixed reactions after he made an extraordinarily specific prophecy about how a young lady would meet her destined 'helper'.

Ghanaian prophet Emmanuel Adjei tells one of his church members about his vision of her future benefactor. Photo credit: Emmanuel Adjei (Facebook).

Source: Facebook

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, Prophet Emmanuel Adjei made a prophecy to one of his female church members that made her jump in excitement.

According to him, the young woman would meet a wealthy benefactor who would transform her life and take her abroad for more luxurious treatment.

Prophet Emmanuel Adjei prophesies to church member

The prophet stated that in his vision, the man would one day become president of a country, probably Ghana.

In his words:

"He has a white car. And there's a logo in front of his car. The logo says 'The Office of the President.'"

Giving her a condition to meet before it happened, he said the mysterious man would visit the family house and hand her a first cheque of GH₵15,000 just for her upkeep alone.

Ghanaian prophet Emmanuel Adjei shares a prophecy about a church member's future benefactor. Photo credit: Emmanuel Adjei (Facebook).

Source: Facebook

The prophet claimed that such gestures of kindness and financial support would continue between her and the stranger.

The prophecy further stated that this man would have five sons and adopt her as his only daughter, making her the eldest sibling.

She would then be included in family vacations and grow closer to the man's wife than to the man himself, ultimately gaining the opportunity to travel anywhere in the world.

Watch the prophet's prophecy in the X post below:

Reactions to Prophet Adjei's prophecy about congregant

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@PatrikoBayern questioned:

"Is she going to be a househelp or what? Someone will adopt her at this her old age? What kind of talk is this?"

@profdublyn_zee stated:

"This is so shameful. The way these false so-called prophets are bringing the name of the Lord into disrepute is so disgusting."

@evils_only commented:

"lol God couldn’t show anything important to you, but this eiiiiiiiiiiiii. Then God tooo"

@OLUFEMIMO wrote:

"This really cracked me up. Ghanaian pastors are now the real deal. Nigerian pastors, you have 7 days to respond."

@Datzrosebeth said:

"E be like say prophecy don dey finish. Wetin be this?"

Prophet compares Shatta Wale with President Mahama

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Apostle Emmanuel Nkum, the founder of The Radiant Place and Nkum's World Outreach Organisation, had sparked reactions after he compared Shatta Wale to Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama.

According to him, Ghana's President was not as popular as the dancehall musician. He stated that he realised this was true when he witnessed the vast crowd of followers at the 2025 ShattaFest, with his comments sparking mixed reactions.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh