Ghanaian rapper Agbeko has once again become a talking point online following a riveting video of him performing his hit song Ototo Me which surfaced online after an interview on Top FM.

Rapper Agbeko resurfaces on the scene, delivering a strong performance of his hit song 'Ototo Me' on Top FM amid career struggles.

The performance was clearly an emotional one, especially amid his well-documented battles with illness and addiction.

Agbeko, also known for his courageous lyrical delivery and unapologetic storytelling, had risen to prominence in the Ghana music industry years back and built a name for himself quite quickly as one of the next promising voices in rap.

At the time, he was associated with some notable music labels and teams as he worked towards establishing himself in the industry, like The Last Two Music Group, a decision that gave him a significant advantage.

His record, Ototo Me, helped introduce Agbeko to the mainstream and formed the base for his loyal fan base.

Agbeko's addiction led to his decline

Sadly, Agbeko's path to stardom took a trajectory of difficult trials when he publicly exhibited his struggles with drug use and addiction.

On numerous occasions during interviews, Agbeko has openly discussed how addiction stripped away the successes that he had worked towards, derailed his short career and forced him to sleep on the streets.

He explained that he lost nearly everything, such as relationships, opportunities and his memory, as well as his prestige and reputation.

At one point, he was selling clothes to get by when he realised during the darker parts of his life that he couldn't only rely on music to help him survive.

With all of the emotional damage, Agbeko is rewriting his story with strength and fresh determination now.

Agbeko performed on Top FM

His performance on Top FM has been a beacon of hope for many. The video that went viral showed him performing Ototo Me live. The consensus is that he hit it out of the park.

He sounded the same as before, and his energy and expression were contagious; he reminded people why he used to be highly respected among rap acts in Ghana and why many people were excited about him before his troubles.

The conversation in the music community around Agbeko's disclosure of the dangers of addiction and the pressures surrounding young artists working in the entertainment industry has pleased many industry insiders and music consumers.

His personal odyssey reflects that talent is not enough to deliver quality entertainment without support, discipline and mental toughness.

Rapper Agbeko gets a makeover from colleague Edem on Monday, November 17, 2025.

Edem’s effort to help Agbeko fails

Recently, YEN.com.gh reported about how a fresh attempt by rapper Edem to help rehabilitate his struggling colleague, Agbeko, hit a snag.

Agbeko reportedly refused to check into Pantang Hospital to be treated for his substance addiction.

His refusal came after Edem spent time with him on Monday, November 17, 2025, and gave him a makeover.

