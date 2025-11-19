A man expressed his disappointment with the Assemblies of God Ghana for how they treated him

The man who registered his displeasure with the communication system in the church announced he's exit from the church

The church, according to him, refused to attend his marriage, accusing him of not living a chaste life

A born-one man has decided to leave the Assemblies of God after the church refused to attend his wedding.

Man leaves Assemblies of God, cites poor communication system and rigid rules. Image credit: Golden City AG/Facebook, Tommy Walker, Judgementupdate/TikTok

Source: UGC

Speaking in one of his usual TikTok episodes, @judgementupdate shared his disappointment with the Assemblies of God leadership.

He admitted to having impregnated a lady he was dating at the time, but was not married to. Following the pregnancy, he planned to marry her after the child was born.

He explained how he came clean to the church about the pregnancy. The church, upon learning of the pregnancy and plans for marriage, put the couple through marriage counselling.

"They took me through marriage counselling. They took my wife through counselling. They even took the parents from both sides," he said.

He complained that the church did not inform him that they would not attend the ceremony.

Weeks before the wedding, he noticed the church was not announcing the event.

A week before, he approached a key church leader, who disclosed that the church could not attend because of the couple’s unchaste life.

According to him, that decision left him deeply disappointed as the church did not communicate its stance.

He stressed he would have been less hurt if they had told him he was not worthy of their presence.

"Several youth are leaving the church because of such practices. Do you mean churches that bless marriages of already parenting couples don’t come from God? Change some of these old doctrines, and the youth are leaving the church."

Netizens react to man leaving Assemblies of God

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments on TikTok.

danielcoffie362 wrote:

"Nothing can make me stop my church. Church of Pentecost forever. We don’t quit church because of these issues."

Milla Gh wrote:

"Ever since I stopped going to church for the past five years, I have stopped having bad dreams 😒."

BMIC Creations and Events added: "Then it is that branch. My pastor will even ask you to get married after childbirth, not during pregnancy. I am a proud member of AG"

Kofi Botchway added:

"I’m not trying to be on anyone’s side, but we all know the rules and doctrines of our individual churches. Let’s not go against them and play victims. Just go where you think suits you."

Nana Arhinful added:

"I have been a full member of the Assemblies of God since childhood, but what my pastor did to me was too much, so now I have stopped going to church."

Nanahemaa Papabi wrote:

"My brother, the same thing happened to me. I was a singer in the church, but they didn’t come and did not even announce it."

Source: YEN.com.gh