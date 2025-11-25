Rahim Banda flew from Ghana to attend Janiece’s graduation at Friedrich Alexander University in Germany, showing strong support for his longtime girlfriend

Janiece went viral after sharing a TikTok video where she seemed to suggest she is ready to set aside her dreams to please Rahim Banda

She also posted an emotional video dancing with her mother, celebrating the milestone with family and expressing gratitude for their support

Ghanaian-German Influencer Janiece Emefa recently achieved a significant milestone when she graduated from Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU) in Germany, earning a degree in International Business Studies.

Janiece shared numerous memorable moments of celebrating her graduation via TikTok. She shared a video of her mother's enthusiastic reaction while they danced happily together at the time.

Additionally, she published a fun TikTok video where she and Rahim Banda (who has been her longtime boyfriend) were having fun.

Janiece Emefa said she'd be a housewife

The beautiful and young couple appeared dressed up for graduation.

In the video, Janiece jokingly stated, “Don’t let this degree deceive you; I will still be someone's housewife after this”.

She blended her achievements with what she wants personally, and emphasised how multifaceted her identity is as a graduate, Content Creator and partner who is pursuing goals for herself as far as what she wants to do at home.

Watch the video of Rahim Banda and Janience Emefa below:

While celebrating with peers on her graduation day, Janiece had an emotional experience dancing with her mother.

Many of Janiece's pictures and videos shared on social media depict her smiling proudly in her cap and gown, followed by both of them dancing and laughing together.

Through this, she recognised how supportive her family has been while she studied abroad.

Watch the video of Janiece Emefa and her mother below:

Rahim Banda has taken the time to travel from Ghana to Germany to attend his girlfriend's graduation ceremony.

The couple have been together for ages and is known to inspire countless other young people through their beautiful relationship.

The importance of Janiece receiving a university degree cannot be understated; it is not just an accomplishment academically; it serves as a clear reminder of the love, support, and guidance she has received from family, friends and others throughout her academic journey.

Reactions to Janiece Emefa's housewife stance

The couple is currently generating a lot of traction on social media, as many support their success and consider them role models.

Check out some comments below:

Esi Dede commented:

"Not gonna be a housewife but my money will definitely be mine, and his will be ours"

Hunter Melvin commented:

"See as Rahim dey smile, it's cute mmom"

Phina bae commented:

"We are here, common long-lasting relationship, we can’t get boi"

Trends by Lizzy commented:

"Finally, the sound I need."

Ella commented:

"You should just see the smile on my face."

Interior Minister, Muntaka Mubarak, shares some heartwarming family photos from his son's graduation. Image credit: Muntaka Mubarak Source: Facebook

