24-year-old Ghanaian actor Rahim Banda and his girlfriend Janiece Emefa have marked their ninth anniversary

The inseparable duo, who have become an online sensation, have been sweethearts since their teenage years

The young couple's moments as they celebrated their new milestone and enviable journey of love have emerged

Ghanaian actor Rahim Banda and his girlfriend have courted attention online with their ninth anniversary as a couple.

Rahim Banda and Janiece Emefa celebrate nine years of being together in a heartwarming way. Photo source: JanieceEmefa

The actor's girlfriend, Janiece Emefa, a content creator, announced their ninth milestone on social media. The couple's anniversary falls on September 25 every year.

Rahim Banda, now 24, and Janiece, 23, have been lovers since their teenage years.

Their young love story began when Rahim was a student at the Ghana National Senior High School.

Speaking about their ninth anniversary, Janiece said:

"Isn't it insane that we're celebrating our ninth anniversary? Time just went by so fast. I can't believe we've been together. It doesn't feel like it. Nine years is a very long time, and I know it's not a normal thing at our age to be celebrating nine years or anything, but here we are."

According to Janiece, her love tale continues to surprise many as the years go by and their bond grows stronger.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Rahim and his partner went on a date to celebrate their ninth anniversary.

Rahim Banda's Janiece talks about marriage pressure

Rahim and Janiece have honed their love since they were adolescents. Reflecting on their nine-year journey, she addressed the pressure from fans and admirers.

She noted that there was a common trend in the comments people make about her and her boyfriend whenever she talks about how long they've been together.

Janiece noted, in one of her recent videos, that she was unfazed by the pressure as she and her lover had already agreed to pace themselves for their shared future.

"You guys need to remember we didn't start dating as adults, but as baby teenagers. Nine years include some of those years. We are still very young in our early 20s," Janiece said.

"Both of us are still figuring life out. Weddings are hella expensive and we're just trying to do something for ourselves before thinking of coming together and forming a union and a family."

Rahim Banda and Janiece's relationship stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered a few comments from social media users.

𝓴𝓪𝓻𝓮𝓷💗 said:

"So she started dating at 14 guysss😭💗those teenage loves are so nice man😂."

Act Your Age Podcast 🎙️wrote:

"We don’t say this enough, but love how y’all have kept it so classy and drama-free. Can’t wait for the wedding…and omg, your kids are gonna be the cutest ever💜🥰."

olivebella remarked:

"Wow, I can't believe this little boy is now a grown man and celebrating 🎊🎉his nine-year anniversary 🥳. I used to watch him on TV, and I am here still not married😂😂😂."

Rahim Banda and his father, Ahmed Banda, popularly known as Bandex. Photo source: SpyderlEeTv

Rahim Banda talks about marriage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Rahim Banda had hinted at his plans of marrying his girlfriend, Janiece Emefa.

In an interview, the actor described his girlfriend as his best friend and stated that he had never cheated on his lover.

Despite their separate religious backgrounds, Rahim is hopeful that their relationship will culminate in marriage.

