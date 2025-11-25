Friends and loved ones are mourning the death of Joyce Obenewaa Ankrah, a Ghanaian lady who reportedly died on November 23, 2025, a day after attending a wedding

Videos showing the deceased happily dancing and having fun at the wedding ceremony, held on November 22, have stirred sorrow online

Ghanaians reacted to the death of the mother-of-one with emotional messages of condolences and confusion over the abrupt manner of her passing

Social media users are mourning the death of Joyce Obenewaa Ankrah, a Ghanaian lady who reportedly died at the age of 40, a day after attending a wedding ceremony.

News of her sad and unexpected death went viral on TikTok on Sunday, November 23, 2025, with many friends sharing tribute videos.

TikToker Kusi Mary, a close friend of the deceased, shared a video showing her in a happy mood at a wedding, which reportedly occurred on November 22, a day before her death.

Joyce was seen heartily dancing in the video and taking part in numerous activities at the ceremony, showing little sign of any health condition.

Mary expressed her astonishment at her friend's death after seeing her at the wedding just a day before.

"Eii Joyce, just yesterday, see how you were happy at the wedding. Adwoa, RIP sis," she wrote, accompanied by a video of the deceased dancing.

Another friend, Docia Antwi, shared photos from the wedding ceremony, indicating her surprise at her friend’s demise.

“RIP menua, my heart is broken,” she said.

Joyce’s cause of death has not been officially determined, but friends shared comments suggesting that she may have suffered of a heart attack.

According to reports, the deceased, who hailed from Konongo in the Ashanti Region, worked as a hairdresser at Dansoman in Accra. She is reportedly survived by one child.

Below are the TikTok videos mourning the death of Joyce Obenewaa Ankrah.

After her death, it was announced that her one-week observance had been scheduled for December 4, 2025, at the family residence in Konongo Freetown.

Below is the TikTok post with details of Joyce Ankrah’s one-week observance.

Reactions to Joyce Obenewaa Ankrah’s death

sarahquarshie812 said:

"OB cute, my hairdresser at Dansoman, hmmmmm. Aww what happened to her?"

Ama GH wrote:

"Hmmm, I saw this lady just last week oo 😭😭😭😭."

Obaa Selina commented:

"Aaaaaa owuo adeen. I don’t know what to do myself 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭. My sister Rip."

Nanayere72 said:

"Death has dealt wickedly with us. Konogo Broni, sleep well."

