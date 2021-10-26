Kourtney and Travis are deep in the honeymoon phase of their engagement and the couple's actions show just how happy they are to be together

Kourtney's diamond looks like it was made just for her as she poses with nothing but the jewel on her finger, reminiscing on the moment Trav got down on his knee

Travis chose to celebrate the love of his life saying yes to marry him by adding yet another super permanent Kourtney tribute to his ink collection

Kourtney and Travis have been on our minds ever since their beautiful rosy engagement. Kravis never failed has to have peeps talking and a week after Travis asked her to spend forever with him, the couple is commemorating the event in completely different ways.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are celebrating a week of being engaged. Image: Getty Images

Travis Barker is no stranger to getting some ink. Early into his relationship with Kourtney, the Blink-182 drummer boldly got her name tattooed on his chest. Shortly after that, Kourtney gave her beau an original tattoo by her that said 'I love you' in her handwriting.

Now a week into their engagement, Glamour reports that Barker had added another Kardashian-inspired tattoo to his collection. The doting fiancé got Kourtney's lips tattooed to ensure he never goes a day without a kiss from the love of his life.

Kourtney chose to remember the day by sharing some steamy photos on her Instagram of herself wearing nothing but the massive rock on her finger.

