Singer Gyakie is said to have snubbed Yaw Tog when they met with Kofi Jamar

A video of the alleged snubbing has gone viral and people have criticised her

Kofi Jamar has spoken on the issue telling what exactly transpired

A video making the rounds on the internet has it that singer Gyakie snubbed her colleague Yaw Tog when they met together with Kofi Jamar.

In the said video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Gyakie is seen warmly hugging Kofi Jamar after which she immediately left.

Yaw Tog is seen stretching his arm toward Gyakie with the expectation of being hugged too but she hurried away.

A collage of Yaw Tog, Gyakie, and Kofi Jamar. Photo credit; @yawtog_yt @gyakie_ @kofijamar/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The video has gone viral with many people drawing their own conclusion.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

amazing_clinton: “Some hugs are meant for mpanimfuo. Akwadaa nhy3 jersey”

obidehye3mhavys: “She hugged him first.”

obaaapple: “Ohh slowwwww.”

efya_seedorfina: “I think she did that before KOFI’s own.”

nana._1_9: “My man even opened his arms.”

ohemaa_degraft: “Awwwwww uncle was ready to hug her.”

kwesi_syte: “He should have stood up ,nagga was sitting waiting for her to bend and then she was like aah this small boi paaa.”

classyy_sophia: “She's sooo immature.”

chelsea_kels___: “Search for the truth before posting and causing trouble he huged him first before kofi jamar the person who took the video only came to meet her hugging kofi jamar”

whats_up_gh: “This is a short video, who knows may be she hugged him first.”

Kofi Jamar defends Gyakie

Kofi Jamar has spoken on the issue and explained what actually happened.

According to him, there is no bad blood between Yaw Tog and Gyakie, and that she already hugged Yaw before moving to him.

He explained that the video captured just his hug, and called on Ghanaians to stop making cases out of nothing.

Source: Yen.com.gh