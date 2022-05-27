Award-winning Singer, Gyakie has admitted to crying after she got booed on stage at her alma-mater KNUST

Narrating the incident in an interview, she termed that experience as the worst experi e nce in her career

e The budding songstress has disclosed that she has a second EP coming out and it would be titled 'My Diary'

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Award-winning Singer, Gyakie has admitted to crying after she got booed on stage during a performance at her alma-mater, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

According to the "My mind dey for you" hitmaker, that has been the worst moment in her music career.

Gyakie. Photo Source: @gyakie

Source: Instagram

She said she had dropped her first song, 'Love is pretty' and she was billed to perform as part of the new acts at one of the biggest hall-week celebrations on the KNUST campus, Republic Hall Week.

She recalled that when it was time for her to perform, she was very nervous even though she had some confidence.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In an interview on Accra based radio station, Accra100.5FM's mid-morning show Ayekoo Ayekoo, she told host Nana Romeo that

"So, I go on stage, I'm performing; as usual, they'll just be looking at your face... they didn't know the song but because it was a reggae song, they were just bobbing to it and ... the sound system just went off, my mic was not working, nothing was playing and was just on stage and then they were just clapping and some of them were like: 'Away!' and then was just there and I had to leave, went backstage, I cried but people came to give me words of encouragement."

The budding songstress said she has her second EP in the pipeline and it is going to be called 'My Diary'.

She disclosed that it would be released this year, however, she is unable to disclose the date as some final touches are being done on it.

"My EP is going to be one of the best; I've worked so so hard for this project and this EP is going to come off as a big surprise, as a big shock to everyone because there's something new; you are going to hear growth in my sound, in the production, everything and this EP, you guys you are not ready [for it] but it'll be dropping very soon but I'll drop a single of the EP before the EP comes out".

Gyakie makes history on International music platform Spotify

Award-winning Ghanaian singer, Gyakie, who is the daughter of legendary highlife musician, Nana Acheampong, has made history with a feature on a new initiative by the world's biggest streaming service, Spotify.

She is the only African artiste who is a part of the inaugural class of EQUAL, an initiative by the international music company. The program seeks to push the music of female artistes around the world.

In a press release acknowledging the recognition, the singer expressed how honoured she was to be featured on the platform.

“I am deeply honoured to be the first African woman to partner with Spotify for EQUAL. This is huge for so many women across the continent and the entire globe. I don’t take this lightly at all."

Source: YEN.com.gh