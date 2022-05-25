Abiye Lawson, a bold young lady has recently recounted how she made the decision to leave her job because she was not thriving

In a LinkedIn post, Abiye revealed that she felt she overestimated her capability to wo rk as a social media manager and she feels staying in the role only wastes the employers money

rk She also posted a screenshot of her resignation letter in which she indicated that she was willling to pay back every penny that had been spent on her

A bold young woman has recently got many talking online after sharing that she resigned from her job because she was not excelling at it.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn timeline of Abiye Lawson had her sharing that she got employed as a Social Media Manager for a company but after a few weeks on the job, she realized she was not cut for it.

"The first week went good and all, but come the second and I was burning out. I always knew passion tied with productivity and this little venture proved it."

As a way of being fair to herself and her employer, Abiye chose to resign to allow the right person for the job take over.

"Honestly, I hated the thought of putting out mediocre results. I had to be real with myself. Things weren't working out and I simply wasn't cut out for the job. Why soil my brand for money?"

Abiye shared a screenshot of her resignation letter in which she indicated that she is willing to refund on income that has been spent on her since she commenced her role.

She also requested to help recruit her replacement and according to her, the company gave her the go ahead to do so.

