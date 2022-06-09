Global site navigation

Sonni Balli: Dancehall Music Star Reported Dead, Skrewface, Others React
by  Jeffrey Mensah

Ghanaian Dancehall music ace Sonni Balli, known in private life as Sonny Kwabena Amoako Akoanor, has reportedly passed away.

Sonni Balli who is famous for the role he played in bringing Samini to the limelight is reported to have died on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

According to a report by Ghanaweb, Sonni Balli passed on after a suspected case of cardiac arrest.

Sonni Balli is dead
Photo source: @zionfelix
Source: Instagram

Source: YEN.com.gh

