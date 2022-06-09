Ghanaian Dancehall music ace Sonni Balli, known in private life as Sonny Kwabena Amoako Akoanor, has reportedly passed away.

Sonni Balli who is famous for the role he played in bringing Samini to the limelight is reported to have died on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

According to a report by Ghanaweb, Sonni Balli passed on after a suspected case of cardiac arrest.

Photo source: @zionfelix

Source: Instagram

Source: YEN.com.gh