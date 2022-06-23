Multiple Award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has opened up about how he knew Tracey Sarkcess was the one for him

In an interview on South African podcast, ‘Podcast and Chill with MACG’, he noted that he had no reason for choosing her

He shared the background story to what sparked the amorous relationship between himself and his beautiful wife, Tracey

Multiple Award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has shared how he knew that Mrs Tracey A. Owusu-Addo was the right woman for him.

He disclosed in an interview on South African-based podcast, ‘Podcast and Chill with MACG’ that

"The reason why I knew it was her was because I didn’t have a reason."

He shared that although he has special preferences when it comes to women, his connection with Tracy wass not based on the physical aspect.

“And till today, I keep telling her I have my spec, which is physical and every guy has a spec but it wasn’t that about her, you don’t know why, you just want to know the person.”

Sarkodie further revealed on the same show that he had known Tracy in his youthful days and that they grew up in the same neighbourhood in Tema. However, she left Ghana to Germany, and they only reconnected when Tracy returned years later.

“For a long time, she went to Germany to live her whole life, she lived her life and I lived mine and she was back. We reconnected and I had the biggest heartbreak around the same time and I was really into the music trying to get the music to go off.”

Narrating the incident which sparked their love story, Sarkodie said he finally had an encounter with Tracey when she returned from Germany after so many years away from Ghana.

“I was coming from the studio and I heard she was back in town and she was hanging out with the guys, these guys everybody wanted to get to her so anything she said even if it wasn’t funny they were laughing for no reason and I came as a hustler and she was like that’s Michael you look grown and I flipped, I was mad and I was like are you my age mate? Do you know how old I am, for you to say that?

Still narrating the story, he said that he was furious with young Tracey and it was all because he was a young man trying to make it through life and everything intimidating sounded like an insult to him.

"I was mad, you know when you are starving everything sounds like an insult. She was shocked because she did not think what she said warranted that response and that’s what got her. Funny enough, that’s what got her. She tried to apologise and the apology is what you guys are now seeing.”

Sarkodie and Tracy Sarkcess as she is popularly called, have been through thick and thin. Although they have been together for over 10 years, they offically tied the knot in July, 2018. Their union has been blessed with two beautiful children, a girl, Titi and a boy, MJ.

