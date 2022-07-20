Budding Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif has reportedly rejected £10,000 from the 'Ghana Party In The Park' organisers

After news of his absence from the concert went viral, organisers have spoken on the root cause of Blacko not performing that day

According to VGMA PRO, Robert Klah, Black Sherif's team said that the timing was not right, even though they were already in the UK

Budding Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif has reportedly rejected £10,000 from the 'Ghana Party In The Park' organisers, about GH₵ 97,786 and demanded £50,000, about GHS 489,387.

After organisers announced that Black Sherif would be performing at the concert, many were excited to see 'Kwaku Killer' as he is affectionately called, take the stage in the UK for the first time in the history of the much-anticipated concert.

The event which was held on July 16 2022, saw many Ghanaian musicians throng the stage in the United Kingdom (UK) to thrill many Ghanaians living there to some sweet tunes from the motherland.

Musicians such as Gyakie, and Camidoh, just to mention a few, thrilled music lovers in the UK with their hit songs.

However, the whereabouts of the musician has been questioned by fans after the show ended.

According to VGMA PRO, Robert Klah, per the terms of the contract between Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) and Akwaaba UK, the winner of the VGMA23 'Best New Artiste of the Year' package, Black Sherif was billed to perform at #GhanaPartyInThePark.

Unfortunately, Mr Klah said that couldn't happen because, according to Black Sherif's team, the timing was not right, even though they were already in the UK.

Meanwhile, insider reports indicated that Black Sherif's team demanded much more money from the organisers, hence his absence from performing at the show.

A tweet shared by the verified account of HitzFM stated,

According to an anonymous source [a member of the Akwaaba UK group], the group proposed an amount of £10,000 (GHS 97,786) as Black Sherif's performance fee for the Ghana Party in the Park event. However, Blacko's team was demanding £50,000 (GHS 489,387). #DaybreakHitz

Some reactions on social media

The news has stirred up massive reactions from music lovers

@SpoonySlime said:

So, what’s the problem ?? He knows his worth and deserves to be paid as such.. I don’t even know why this is news. Y’all just wanna see people fall. Shame on y’all.

@youu_gyen

Read the comments and u will know Ghanaian workers are underpaid… No UK artiste or Nigerian artiste would have taken that 10k.. Blacko is the hottest artiste in Gh and most importantly he knows his WORTH..

@kwamelawless

He is worth that!

@alfie_360

Pay him his worth!!!

@marcbright_

He deserve it

@a_a_enyonam

Ghanaians dierrr. Business is business! He has set his price if you can’t meet it,move! He’s in demand now

