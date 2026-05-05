Reports that emerged recently indicated that Abu Trica was still in police custody, as he hasn't been able to meet her bail condition

The legal practitioner, Lawyer Samuel Kissiedu Esq, has spoken, detailing the reason why he is yet to fulfil his GH¢30 million bail term

Concerned Ghanaians on social media have reacted massively to Abu Trica's current setback, as they shared their diverse opinions

Lawyer Samuel Kissiedu has spoken on the socialite and self-proclaimed businessman Abu Trica's legal setback.

Lawyer Samuel Kissiedu explains why Abu Trica has yet to meet his GH¢30 million bail condition. Image credit: De Prince

Source: Instagram

On Tuesday, April 21, 2026, the General Jurisdiction 2 Division of the High Court granted Abu Trica bail in the sum of GH₵30 million, with two sureties to be justified, amid his fight against extradition to the United States.

Oliver Barker Vormawor, a member of his legal team, announced the massive development in a post shared on Facebook after the hearing.

"The High Court has just granted bail to Abu Trica. Shalom," he said.

On Monday, May 4, reports emerged indicating Abu Trica was still in custody due to struggling to meet his bail conditions.

The Accra High Court reportedly issued a directive to the socialite’s legal team to file for a variation of his bail condition due to struggling to meet the terms laid out in the original ruling.

According to GhOne TV, Abu Tria’s lawyers are expected to file a motion for new bail conditions, which the court would consider. Abu Trica’s struggle to meet his bail conditions sparked mixed reactions among Ghanaians on social media.

The Facebook post with details of Abu Trica’s bail is below.

Lawyer Kissiedu on Abu Trica's legal setback

In an on-phone interview on Okay FM, Lawyer Kissiedu spoke about the possible reason why Abu Trica couldn't meet his bail condition.

According to the legal practitioner, the GH¢30 million involved is not cash in hand that needs to be presented in court; however, the two sureties who are to stand in for the socialite must have or be worth the amount involved, adding that Abu Trica might be struggling with that.

In the words of Lawyer Samuel Kissiedu, he said;

“If the court gives you bail, it doesn't end there; steps need to be taken for something called the bail execution, which is a work on its own and could take days to be met. There are cases where people remain in custody for months or even years because of the bail execution.

“In Abu Trica's case, he was given GH¢30 million with two sureties to be justified. Unfortunately, the justification could be the problem because he needs to get people who have properties worth GH¢30 million to be presented in court so that in the case of any escape, they would make that payment if they are unable to provide him.”

“Abu Trica hasn't been able to do the bail execution, which is why they needed to go back to the court to file for variation. Lawyers of Abu Trica appeared in court on Monday, May 4, but unfortunately, the judge rejected their oral plea and asked them to formalise it and present a motion. This is to help the court vary the terms and make it quite flexible so that they could meet the bail condition.

“The bail sum involved is not a cash in hand that will be presented in court as many might think, but the sureties added means the people who will stand in for him must have or be worth the GH¢30 million. I am sure Abu Trica is finding it difficult to get the two sureties, which is why he is still in custody.”

“But for now, Abu Trica's lawyers are going to file a variation, which would be argued upon by the Attorney General, but if they can convince him, the bail condition may be made flexible.”

The Instagram video of Lawyer Samuel Kissiedu speaking about Abu Trica's setback is below:

Reactions to Abu Trica's bail condition setback

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Lawyer Samuel Kissiedu detailed the possible reason Abu Trica has yet to meet his bail condition.

Mr Noname wrote:

“30 million ghc is more than half a million dollars, that's not easy money to come by.”

YoungMajicGh wrote:

“The bail condition has to be reduced.”

Handsome wrote:

“So, all his friends are not worth that amount?”

Efo Gadagada wrote:

“How can you arrest someone without evidence but leave those who have scammed the country with more evidence still roaming about?”

Abu Trica's sister passes away days after he was granted bail. Image credit: @gharticle

Source: Facebook

Abu Trica loses his sister

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica's sister, Forba, sadly died amid his ongoing legal woes.

According to reports, the elder sister of the embattled Swedru-based socialite has passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh