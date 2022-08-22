Sarkodie has worked with several international rappers such as American stars Acehood and Vic Mensa, South African artist AKA and English rappers Donae’o and Idris Elba

The American rapper has greatly influenced Sarkodie, from his music to his fashion sense, leading many to accuse Sarkodie of plagiarising Kanye West

In a tweet, record producer MOG Beatz has hinted at a collaboration between Sarkodie and Kanye West

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Sarkodie has constantly been putting Ghana on the map through international collaborations, winning international awards and performing at global events and festivals. In July, the No Fugazy singer headlined a concert dubbed It’s About Time in New York with Ghanaian duo R2bees.

Sarkodie & Kanye West Photo Source: @sarkodie & @BluePurpleMusic Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

The rapper might be moving to the next level of his career with an internet-breaking collaboration, according to Ghanaian producer MOG Beatz. The record producer put up a tweet which suggests Sarkodie could be featuring award-winning American star Kanye West on a song.

Reacting to the tweet, netizens and fans of Sarkodie have pulled up a few clues which could serve as evidence of the collaboration.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

1. His Instagram Account

A norm among many global acts is deleting or archiving all their Instagram posts before releasing a new project. However, Sarkodie has raised suspicions of a major project after clearing all posts on his Instagram account with 5 Million followers.

SarkNativesGH said:

2. BET Accounts

Sarknatives found it odd that three official BET accounts shared a video of Sarkodie winning the Best International Flow award in 2019. While some think it is related to his rumoured Kanye West collaboration, others believe the rapper will be performing on the main stage of the award show in October.

Don Sarkcess said:

3. Possigee’s 'bigger than Jay-Z' Comment

MOG Beatz’s tweet also reminded Sarknatives of a revelation by music producer Possigee in 2020. The Sarknation camp producer stated that Sarkodie had featured an international artist who was bigger than American rapper JayZ. Fans of Sarkodie believe Kanye West could fit that description as both rappers have been compared on several occasions for their rap style, wealth and career.

BakaChampion said:

Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, And 3 Other Musicians Who Featured Their Wives In Music Videos

Ghanaian musicians have publicly appreciated their wives, who support their music careers one way or another. The list is endless, from writing songs about them and posting them on social media to talking about them during interviews.

These music stars also feature their wives in their music videos, sometimes displaying their chemistry. In addition, Ghanaian acts like Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Joe Mettle, Okyeame Kwame and Medikal are musicians whose wives have been in their videos as models.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh