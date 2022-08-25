Sister Derby and her lovely boo, David Aboamah, are such an adorable pair who are not shy to display their love on Instagram

As Sister Derby marks her 38th birthday, YEN.com.gh has put together memorable photos of the inseparable couple

These photos display the undeniable love and affection the two feel for each other, and the captions on the posts are lovely

Versatile Ghanaian singer and rapper, Sister Derby, and her boyfriend, David Aboamah, are such an adorable duo to the extent that their photos together scream couple goals.

Sister Derby and her boyfriend. Photo Source: @sisterdeborah @david_aboamah

Source: Instagram

The two are not shy to publicly express how much love they feel and do not hesitate to show it off on Instagram.

This is the first public relationship that Sister Derby has had since her tragic breakup with rapper, Medikal. That breakup was not all that cordial and it resulted in a social media feud where both artistes came out to trash the other in a song.

Sister Derby released a song where she trashed Fella Makafui, who is currently Medikal's wife, for snatching Medikal from her. She mocked her using metaphorical phrases in her song.

However, regardless of the past, new photos of Sister Derby and David Aboamah show that she has left the past behind and is now enjoying her newly-found love.

1. Breakfast on a boat

The two went on a romantic getaway at Afrikiko River Front Resort at Akosombo. The breakfast-for-two setup on the boat was a beautiful sight to see.

The African Mermaid, as Derby is nicknamed, was dressed in a beach wear outfit, while her better half was dressed in a black T-shirt and pair of shorts.

2. Birthday Dinner

To mark David's birthday, the two went on a private dinner date, with Sister Derby's brother, Wanlov, and other close friends and family joining them in celebration.

David wore an African print long sleeve shirt, which he matched with a pair of jeans trousers and sneakers.

Sister Derby looked stunning in her bralette and thigh-high-cut skirt. Her pink ponytail highlighted her overall look for the night.

3. Couples that party together stay together

The two were spotted together at the 30th birthday celebration of budding Ghanaian singer, Hajia 4Reall.

David Aboamah rocked an all-white look, while Sister Derby slayed a silver and white look. She wore silver trousers and a white bra. Her neon green ponytail was the standout point of her dressing.

4. Couple goals

Sister Derby and her heartthrob, David, are so cute together and no one can say otherwise.

Standing next to each other in this photo, they looked so exquisite and classy. The African Mermaid wore a multi-coloured mini dress, while he wore a wine attire for the occasion.

Source: YEN.com.gh