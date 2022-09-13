Kelvyn Boy, in a recent interview, admitted that he is an addict when it comes to smoking and that it is part of his lifestyle and career

However, an old video of the 'Down Flat' singer denouncing that he has ever smoked or used illicit substances and alcohol has surfaced again

Many people on social media have reacted to the throwback video, with some admitting that the internet never forgets

An old video of Ghanaian singer Kelvyn Boy has surfaced on the internet, and many people on social media can't keep calm about his thoughts on smoking.

Kelvyn Boy.

Source: Instagram

In the interview that was aired on August 9, 2019, on the YouTube Channel of Deloris Frimpong Manso's show, The Delay Show, Kelvyn Boy confessed that he doesn't smoke and neither does he do illicit substances or alcohol.

In that same interview, he noted that even though he has friends who smoke, he has never been convinced to join them in the act.

This old video surfaced after the 'Down Flat' hitmaker made a U-turn with regard to his decision three years ago about not being a smoker.

However, he stated in an interview on HitzFM Daybreak Hitz on September 12, 2022, that he can't do without smoking and that if he doesn't take a puff, he will end up being mentally challenged.

Below is the before and after of Kelvyn Boy's stance on smoking.

Watch the full interview of Kelvyn Boy on The Delay Show here.

Below is the full video of Kelvyn Boy admitting to being a smoker.

Throwback video sparks reactions from Netizens

ameyaw112:

Kev Marley

shidalove_1.0:

why am I even laughing?I don't know..me If I don't laugh I go mad

nts_glow:

And he really think it's a nice thing to do. Something that will affect your own life, Eeeii Kelvynboy

dirty.khidd_:

before and after

bubune11:

True definition of, the internet never forgets

sweetlinny55:

Delay knows everything about him already but he was denying it hmmm

ohemaajuaben:

I now understand why Stonebwoy sack am he be Jon paaa

king.jonez:

a few years later...

Prince Tsegah Lashes Out At Kelvyn Boy For Admitting To Smoking In A Reckless Way

Hitz FM Programmes Manager, Prince ‘Da Don’ Tsegah, slammed singer Kelvyn Boy for recklessly admitting to smoking during an interview.

According to the Co-host of U Say Wetin on Cruise Control on Hitz FM, Kelvyn Boy should not have publicly spoken about such a personal affair on air. He stated that he should have been discrete about it.

He further stated that considering the fact that the 'Down Flat' hitmaker is a big artiste, he should have been mindful of how he makes his utterances during interviews.

