Hitz FM Programmes Manager, Prince ‘Da Don’ Tsegah, has taken a swipe at singer Kelvyn Boy for the reckless utterances he made during a radio interview

In the interview, he stated that he loves to smoke and that it is part of his life and music career thus, he can't do without it

However, Da Don is of the view that with this level of fame he has attained, he didn't make his utterances well

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Hitz FM Programmes Manager, Prince ‘Da Don’ Tsegah, slammed singer Kelvyn Boy for recklessly admitting to smoking during an interview.

Prince Don Tsegah and Kelvyn Boy. Photo Source: @Hitz1039FM

Source: Twitter

According to the Co-host of U Say Wetin on Cruise Control on Hitz FM, Kelvyn Boy should not have publicly spoken about such a personal affair on air. He stated that he should have been discrete about it.

He further stated that considering the fact that the 'Down Flat' hitmaker is a big artiste, he should have been mindful of how he makes his utterances during interviews.

“Even if you do it, for the sake of PR, you should control how people think about you,” Da Don said.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

He further noted that a number of renowned people love Kelvyn boy because of his 'Down Flat' hit song and thus has a higher status to uphold after ageing this high level of fame.

He also noted that 'Down Flat' is the biggest song yet of the budding singer and that this is the right path he should tread on after garnering this level of fame

"And at this time, this is how you want to mal that fame? Kelvyn Boy, you’re very foolish to say what you said.”

Da Don's remarks come after Kelvyn Boy, in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM's Daybreak Hitz stated that he couldn't do without smoking.

In his own words, he said,

“You see the way people dey think say if you smoke you go mad? Me, if I don’t smoke I go mad,” he said.

Kelvyn Boy stated that smoking is part of him, it is his lifestyle and also it forms part of his career. He added that smoking is the only activity he knows how to do.

Sista Afia Flaunts Low Hair Cut In Video, Many Drool Over Her Read more:

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musicians, Sista Afia, has flaunted her new look to her fans on her official Instagram page, and many are gushing over her.

The 'Makwe' hitmaker revealed her new look in a short video where she was without a wig. For the first time, the songstress revealed her natural hair to her fans, and many can't keep calm.

Many people who follow her have admired her natural look, saying she looks younger without the wig.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh