Ghanaian Gospel singer, Dianna Asamoah, has responded to the alleged contract termination between herself and Frimprince Production.

Diana Asamoah. Photo Source: @zionfelixdotcom @thedianaasamoah

Source: Instagram

After news of the termination came out, the 'Onyame Tumfo' crooner issued a statement responding to various aspects of the termination contract.

In the letter, she agreed to the terms and conditions of the terminated contract: Frimprince's disassociation from Mabo Wodin Company and all its various accounts, as well as their disassociation from the much anticipated Abba Father Concert.

However, Diana Asamoah noted that part of the contract that prohibits her from having access to the songs she has released over the past 22 years would have to be looked at.

The Statement reads:

With reference to the conclusive part of your letter, I plead to differ, any future issues with regards to Me (Envangelist Diana Asamoah) using the songs, remaking or remixing them should kindly be channeled to Pastor Simon Boame, the writer and author of the songs.

She then went on to list all the nine albums which she has released under the label.

