Ghanaian dancehall superstar Shatta Wale has officially released the first song from his upcoming Gift of God Album

He shared the Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube links to his latest single for fans to listen to on their preferred music streaming site

Fans took to social media to review the much-anticipated single, which was released ahead of Shatta Wale's birthday

Charles Nii Armah Jr, known in showbiz as Shatta Wale, has brought social media to a standstill with the release of his new single, Cash Out.

Reactions to Shatta Wale's Cash Out Photo Source: @shattawalegh, @utvghana

Source: Twitter

The first single from his much-anticipated, upcoming Gift of God Album, Cash Out, touches on Shatta Wale making money daily. It was produced by Gold Up Music, an international producer who has worked with big dancehall names such as Elephant Man, Busy Signal, Konshens and a host of others.

Cash Out was released on October 17 2022, which falls on Shatta Wale's 38th birthday. After the song's release, music lovers took to social media to share their impressions.

Twitter Users Praise Shatta Wale; Call Cash Out A Masterpiece

Some fans of Shatta Wale and music lovers were impressed with what they heard.

@Aboa_Banku1

I am not a shatta wale fan but his Cashout song is top notch

@StonelessA

How Shatta Wale composed the #CashOut track should be studied in our schools

@Shatakumasi

Shatta wale #Cashout song be serious monster hit.

@BlackAmericanBA

Big up to Shatta wale what a song

Music Lovers Compare Shatta Wale's Cash Out to Burna Boy's Last Last

Other social media users trolled Shatta Wale after noticing similarities between Burna Boy's hit single Last Last, and Shatta Wale's Cash Out.

@Opresii

Shatta Wale went into a beef with Burna Boy and ended up being influenced by Burna Boy hmm

@ClinchOmari

Burna boy should sue shatta wale for copying him

@Aboa_Banku1

Wait was Shatta Wale trying to sound like Burna Boy?

Shatta Wale Flaunts Diamonds and Cash as He Celebrates 38th Birthday

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on Shatta Wale celebrating his 38th birthday in grand style. The dancehall superstar flaunted his wealth on his special day, sharing a video of his expensive jewellery collection and his bundles of cash.

The video served as a promotion for Shatta Wale's recent single Cash Out from his upcoming Gift of God Album.

Source: YEN.com.gh