Grammys 2023: Rocky Dawuni Bags 3rd Nomination, Competes With Burna Boy, Others In Best Global Music
- Rocky Dawuni has grabbed a nomination for the 2023 Grammys with his Neva Bow Down song featuring Blvk H3ro
- Dawuni has been nominated for the Best Global Music Performance category alongside Nigeria's Burna Boy and three others
- The 2023 nomination happens to be the third time Dawuni has received a Grammys nod
Ghanaian Reggae music star Rocky Dawuni has received a nomination for the 2023 Grammy Awards.
Rocky Dawumi has been nominated for the Best Global Music Performance category with his Neva Bow Down song. The song features Blvk H3ro.
Dawuni's nomination was announced during the official nomination ceremony by the Recording Academy on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.
