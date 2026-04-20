Ibrahim Mahama skillfully deflected job requests from political commentator Appiah Stadium during the Damang Mines handover ceremony on April 18, 2026

The Engineers and Planners CEO told Appiah Stadium there was no space for him at Damang, suggesting his place was rather in Kumasi

The viral interaction sparked humorous reactions online, with many Ghanaians poking fun at Appiah Stadium's well-known reputation for 'begging'

Ibrahim Mahama stirred reactions on social media after ‘skillfully’ turning down ‘begging’ requests from prominent political commentator, Appiah Stadium.

Ibrahim Mahama Rejects Appiah Stadium's Job Request at Damang Mines Handover Ceremony

Source: TikTok

Appiah Stadium cornered the popular businessman during the ceremony for the handover of the Damang Mines held on Saturday, April 18, 2026.

The historically relevant mine, formerly operated by Goldfields, was transferred to the businessman, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Engineers and Planners, after the expiry of its old lease.

Ibrahim Mahama and Appiah ‘clash’ at Damang

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh and shared by Appiah Stadium on TikTok, the political commentator cornered the popular businessman to plead with him to be given a position at the mine.

He told Ibrahim Mahama that he needed a job and wanted to be employed in the Damang operation.

Mahama minced no words as he replied that he had no space for Appiah Stadium at Damang but that his place was at Kumasi.

Appiah Stadium insisted on being given a position, but the Engineers and Planners CEO skilfully brushed him aside.

The interaction between the duo went viral and sparked humorous reactions from Ghanaians, many of whom made fun of Appiah Stadium’s legendary ‘begging’ skills.

The TikTok video is below.

Reactions to Appiah Stadium’s Ibrahim Mahama showdown

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of the interaction between Appiah Stadium and Ibrahim Mahama at Damang.

Ibrahim Hussein said:

"Lowkey Appiah Stadium get favour oh."

neverenvygreatness wrote:

2Mr Ibrahim no dey enjoy his money o he dey take do donation & philanthropy works. Bless up & stay healthy 🙏🏾."

blacko commented:

"Man of the moment 🫡."

Source: YEN.com.gh