Blakk Rasta has revealed the inspiration behind his unique Kuchoko music and how the sound came to be

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the reggae/dancehall legend recalled a trip he took to South Africa where he was exposed to South African House Music

The legendary musician recently dropped My Boo, a sweet banger which has a blend of South Africa's Gqom-style of music and reggae

Legendary Ghanaian music icon, radio presenter and Pan-Africanist, Blakk Rasta, has revealed the inspiration behind his signature Kuchoko music style.

The highly respected reggae/dancehall icon, in an interview with YEN.com.gh, mentioned that Kuchoko music was his innovation and highlighted the musical elements that make it unique.

He explained that Kuchoko was a sweet blend of African music with Reggae and Dancehall, giving it a timeless marriage. Blakk Rasta said the name Kuchoko is derived from the sound of the signature guitar and shuffles of authentic Reggae music.

The Kuchoko legend made the revelations while speaking about his latest song, My Boo, which has just been released.

The song, a South African Gqom-style banger, is already gathering good numbers on YouTube and moving feets on dancefloors.

Describing the creative process and inspiration for My Boo, Blakk Rasta disclosed that it all started with some trips to South Africa a few years ago.

I travelled to South Africa a number of times in 2019 and got exposed to South African House Music. I loved it. All I did was infuse authentic Yoruba talking drums into Gqom and inject simple lyrics with sweet melodies even children would love. I love children singing my music. We shot the video in Ghana with a few shots from Jo'burg in South Africa to boot. So My Boo is a whole journey.

He added:

Africa is born in me so I represent the very DNA of Africa. African music moves me. We invented music so, we have never been short of talent and inspiration to do more.

Blakk Rasta's new song

Blakk Rasta's My Boo is a mid-tempo cracker beginning with an acapella and gradually accentuating into a potpourri of melodies interspersed with some strange-sounding talking drum sounds executed by Yoruba master drummer, Ayan Bisi Adeleke.

Blakk Rasta revealed he had recorded a number of African music genres and was looking forward to releasing two albums as he did in November 2019 with Timbuktu By Road (a 2-CD album of 32 songs).

