Joe Mettle and Diana Hamilton burst into laughter at the grand opening of 3fm's latest branch

The two were seen dancing and singing each other's songs when Diana Hamilton forgot the lyrics of Joe Mettle's popular hit, My Everything

The female gospel star laughed uncontrollably as she looked surprised about forgetting the lyrics to the song

Gospel artistes, Diana Hamilton, and Joe Mettle are two of Ghana's most successful artistes. They have contributed immensely to the gospel genre and have won several awards for their music and hard work.

Joe Mettle won the artistes of the year for the first time in the history of Ghana's music awards and paved the way for his colleagues to walk the same path.

Diana Hamilton has won several other awards and the two are still contributing greatly to the gospel music and entertainment industry.

Joe Mettle and Diana Hamilton laugh uncontrolably in latest video in an interview at 3fm Photo source: @joemettle @dianahamilton

During the launch of 3FM's newly opened studio, the two artistes who were guests on the show sang and battled in beautiful dance moves which accompanied an attempt by Diana Hamilton to sing a song written by Joe Mette.

Even with some help from Joe Mettle the original composer, the female gospel star fumbled and lost her way through the lyrics, whiles bursting into uncontrollable laughter with Joe Mettle.

Diana and Joe effortlessly handled the situation with grace and humor. It was a testament to the fact that sometimes, the most beautiful moments in life are the unexpected ones.

The artistes have remained professional and dedicated to their craft and fans have been drooling over their performances and meetings together. Being a new year, fans have been anxiously waiting for new hits from the two talented artistes who have not disappointed in the past years.

Fans react to Diana Hamilton and Joe Mettle's video:

@dianaantwihamilton decided to perform @joemettle song in 3fm and this is what happened 3fm is launching its new studio today

Source: YEN.com.gh