Talented Ghanaian rapper Medikal was spotted with a new hairstyle after he went in for braids in January 2023

He was sighted at the launch of Yvonne Nelson's I Am Not Yvonne Nelson book launch, which was held on Sunday, June 18, 2023

Many of his fervent fans admired how handsome he looked after ditching braids for the low haircut

Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Medikal was captured rocking a new hairdo in a video that has emerged on social media.

Medikal flaunts new look. Image Credit

Source: Instagram

Medikal gets rid of braids, goes in for low haircut

In the video, the Scarface hitmaker Medikal was spotted wearing all-black with a stack of red plastic cups in one hand.

He wore dark sunglasses as he arrived at the venue. However, one striking thing about his look was his hairdo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The talented rapper revealed that he had gone in for braids in January 2023 after dropping pictures online.

He was spotted at actress and author Yvonne Nelson's I Am Not Yvonne Nelson book launch, which was held at the Peduase Valley Resort on Sunday, June 18, 2023, with many Ghanaian celebrities, industry players, the media and many others present to rally behind her.

Below is a video of Medikal in short hair at Yvonne Nelson's book launch.

People react to Medikal's new look

Many of his fans who spotted his new look filled the comment section with love and fire emojis to express their admiration for his haircut.

Others also admired his demeanour, while others questioned his appearance at the book launch, asking whether he would even read the book.

See selected comments below from the comment section of the video.

bossladyherself_ stated:

His attitude for me sturbon❤️

abenagold28 asked:

Is he sure he'll read the book

Medikal buys Yvonne Nelson's new book for GH¢100k

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Medikal was spotted, in a video, bidding for Yvonne Nelson's new book titled I Am Not Yvonne Nelson at a staggering price of GH¢100,000.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh