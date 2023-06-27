Jackie Appiah embarked on a fitness journey and shared adorable pictures from a Wellness Festival in Accra

The photos showed moments of her meeting Akufo-Addo's daughter Valerie Obaze, fitness coaches, and fans

Yvonne Okoro, Kalybos and many others shared their opinions after spotting the pictures on Instagram

Actress Jackie Appiah shared lovely pictures of her joining a group of women at the Wellness Festival in Accra.

The event was put together by Akufo-Addo's daughter Valerie Obaze, who happens to be the owner of R&R Luxury.

Jackie Appiah embarks on fitness journey

Jackie Appiah shared memorable pictures of her gym wear, which was a lavender crop top and shorts, paired with purple sneakers.

She also shared the fun moments when she met Valerie Obaze, the trainers at the festival, as well as fans.

Captioning the post, Jackie Appiah highlighted that due to the workout, she feels strong.

She also hinted that she is embarking on a fitness journey to achieve her fitness goals, and this moment was one of the moments from that journey.

"Strong is the new pretty #WorkoutGoals #FitnessJourney," she captioned the post on her verified Instagram page.

Below are pictures of Jackie Appiah's experience at the Wellness Festival Accra.

Ghanaians share opinions on Jackie Appiah's fitness post

Actress Yvonne Okoro and actor and comedian Kalybos were in disbelief that Jackie Appiah had embarked on a fitness journey.

Others also advised her to be natural and immerse herself in the process without having to look classy by wearing makeup and a wig.

yvonneokoro stated:

Bag lady u jumped like 3times u want to motivate now. ..

kalybos1 remarked:

Wu y3 too known paaa

sylvianduka said:

Too pretty !

moda_st.patrick said:

Eii Jackie dey work out with STYLE oo. Work out with makeup and hair. Be natural, be sweaty. You stillbut dey play

hunkskasare remarked:

The third slide say it all

tinkerstar commented:

You are so funny

jerryjustice951 stated:

It's the 7th slide for me....obaa macho

Jackie Appiah exercises at Wellness Festival

