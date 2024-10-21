Broda Sammy, in an interview, explained the reason why he composed a campaign song for the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

The gospel musician said he accepted the contract to do a song for the party because they appreciated his talents

Broda Sammy said that he would have accepted NPP's appreciation of his gift, which fostered new love for the party

Ghanaian gospel singer Broda Sammy has explained why he released a campaign song for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The gospel musician released a song for the NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on October 8, 2024, before the December 7 elections.

Following the song's release, Broda Sammy asked fans not to insult him for making the decision based solely on financial reasons.

Broda Sammy explains reason behind NPP song

In a recent interview, Broda Sammy shared that he received complaints from a friend that his fans would be upset with his decision to compose the song for the NPP.

The gospel musician said that he did not understand the backlash from critics since he never gets upset with their decisions to pursue their occupations.

Broda Sammy noted that he felt honoured when the NPP called him to join Daddy Lumba, Evangelist Diana Asamoah, Samini, and Kwabena Kwabena as some of the artistes who composed a campaign song for the party.

"The NPP has Daddy Lumba, Evangelist Diana Asamoah, Nicholas Omane Acheampong, Ampong, Samini and Kwabena Kwabena, so when I got the call from them, I was happy to know the big men in the party knew me."

The self-proclaimed 'nation's worshipper' said he would have even accepted GH₵ 1 from the NPP to compose the campaign song because they appreciated him and his musical gift.

Broda Sammy added that the political party's gesture has made him develop a deep love for them.

"I would have done the song for the NPP if they gave me GH₵ 1 because they have appreciated me. They appreciated my gift. It has made me love them and the party."

Broda Sammy's comments stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments from social media users in reaction to Broda Sammy's remarks below:

houseofAde3pena commented:

"Well said, brother Sammy."

Kennedy survivor commented:

"You will be the greatest of all musicians one day. It is possible."

Nana Hemaa commented:

"🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰You are blessed to be able to get there, well done 👍."

Okyere Darko Siaboɔ commented:

"Good response."

samuelmensah676 commented:

"Wisdom from Bro Sammy."

