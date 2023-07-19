Sister Derby Set To Drop New Song Titled Ama Piano, Tune And Lyrics Causes Stir: "Is This A Song?"
- Sister Deborah dropped a snippet of her upcoming song titled Ama Piano, which features AY Poyoo
- She shared how she came up with the name and the release date of the song
- People shared how excited they were about the song, while others thought she could do better with the lyrics and the tune
Ghanaian-Romanian musician Sister Deborah caused a frenzy on social media when she teased fans with her upcoming song titled Ama Piano.
Sister Deborah teases fans with new song Ama Piano
Announcing the project on her Instagram page, Sister Deborah stated that the title of the song was chosen based on the day she was born.
In Ghana, people are given local names based on the day they are born.
According to the Uncle Obama hitmaker, she was born on a Saturday, hence the name Ama.
"I was born on a Saturday so my day name is Ama ♀️," she wrote in the Instagram caption.
The song was produced by Em Beat GH and it features AY Poyoo, the Ghanaian musician who carries a pet goat around.
Below is a snippet of Sister Deborah's Ama Piano.
Ghanaians share honest review on Sister Derby's new song with AY Poyoo
In the comment section, people said the lyrics and the tune of the song made them laugh and are of the view that it is not a song.
Others who are die-hard fans of Sister Derby shared how excited they were about the release date of the song.
khxrbby_jay_lives said:
Oooh this one too be song Chale chale chale, a for do wild enter studio
fooli_shshit remarked:
eii derby you will kill us ooo this one too be song boi3
chary_blossom_ said:
Eeeeiiii boi Ghana musicians
ms_ceccy stated:
Ohkkk, that's why I love you like that we share same soul day awwn❤️❤️❤️
karikaridiana39 stated:
Ama with unique personality and am much proud to be born on Saturday.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
mistameister cracked a joke:
I thought it was Ama Pia No. “Ama Pushed her “ lol
nbgsmart_ cheered on:
Shoutout to all Saturday borns
ajeezaygh opined:
Herhhhhhh creative
flyerrday said:
Sunday born is Kwasi and I’m playing piano aaaaaaa KwasiPiano
