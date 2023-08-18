Gifted Afrobeat singer KiDi turned 30 years on August 18, 2023, with fire photos

The singer released a music video for his new hit single, Likor, to mark the day

Fans and family went wild with excitement over the high-definition music video

Ghanaian musician KiDi, born Dennis Nana Dwamena, marked his 30th birthday with an impressive, sophisticated music video for his hit song, Likor, featuring Stonebwoy.

The singer also shared photos of himself holding a glass of chilled wine to commemorate the day.

KiDi dropped Likor in July 2023 amidst rumours of his alleged recovery from a stroke and liver disease.

The Afrobeats singer had to clarify his song title after many said Likor has curved out of his rumoured near-death experience with alcohol-related diseases.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, KiDi explained that his song was unrelated to alcohol. He said that Likor was just a name to musk the true meaning o the song.

He detailed that his new song is about people who have ever been fortunate to experience true love.

KiDi shared a short snippet of the music video on his Instagram with the caption, "LIKOR OFFICIAL VIDEO OUT NOW !!! Idk why I'm shouting but go enjoy it, and HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO US! "

Watch the video below:

Peeps wish KiDi a happy birthday and react to a snippet of Likor's music video.

The comments section was full of excellent reviews about the music video and Stonebowy's involvement.

dancegodlloyd commented:

Happy Birthday Bro ✨.

julietibrahim commented:

Happy birthday .

jhellywest commented:

Always something good, who and what kind of human being are you @kidimusic ❤️❤️❤️❤️.

seedsofficiall commented:

@stonebwoy good soul you are fam❤️.

KiDi admits that spiritual attacks are real and shows how he handles demonic attacks

In other news, YEN.com.gh talked with KiDi about the increasing transmission of spiritual attacks in the entertainment industry.

The Ghanaian singer said he has had experiences with certain things that indicated that there were spiritual forces behind it.

According to KiDi, although he knows its existence, he does not give it credit. He said she does not feed into it.

KiDi revealed that he used prayer and focus as his weapons against spiritual attacks.

