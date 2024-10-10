Rocky Dawuni has begun the process to nib another Grammy nomination with his latest single

The Ghanaian musician announced his plans on social media, rallying the Recording Academy's community

His producers for the new collaboration have joined to increase its visibility

Ghanaian reggae and Afro-roots musician Rocky Dawuni recently released his new song Rise which is the first preview of his upcoming album.

The upcoming album will be his first LP project since his high-flying 'Voice of Bunbon, Vol. 1', released in 2020.

With Rise, Rocky Dawuni reached into his treasure trove of powerful lyrics preaching unity as a call to action to embolden communities across the black diaspora.

Rocky Dawuni's collaboration 'Rise' with Nabeyin and FbTheMastermind in consideration for the Grammys. Photo source: Instagram/RockyDawuni

Source: Instagram

Rocky Dawuni begins new Grammy race

The three-time Grammy nominee Rocky Dawuni announced his plans to enter the race for the 2025 edition of the Grammy Awards.

With the song produced by Grammy-winning producers Nabeyin and FBTheMastermind, Rocky Dawuni is looking to be considered for the Best Global Music Performance and Best Music Video categories.

The video of Rise, directed by TwinsDntBeg, was shot and filmed at the former Tuff Gong Africa in Ghana, founded by the iconic Rita Marley, Bob Marley's wife.

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony will honour only recordings, compositions, and artists released from September 16, 2023, to August 30, 2024, as chosen by the members of the Recording Academy.

Rocky Dawuni's submission will be screened by scores of music experts worldwide, and all successful nominees will be announced on November 8.

The Recording Academy eulogises hiplife.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Recording Academy had rallied behind Ghana's efforts to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Ghanaian hip-life genre.

The new list includes Reggie Rockstone, who is heralded by some as the genre's founder, seasoned stars like MzBel and Sarkodie, and exciting trailblazers like the Asakaa Boys, Black Sherif and King Paluta.

Source: YEN.com.gh