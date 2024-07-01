Nigerian influencer Angela Nwosu has revealed her admiration for Bisa Kdei's 2015 smash hit song Mansa

The influencer, in a video, disclosed that Mansa is her favourite motivational song

Bisa Kdei, upon seeing the video on Instagram, shared a response to the social media personality

Award-winning Ghanaian Highlife singer Ronald Kwaku Dei Appiah, popularly known as Bisa Kdei, has earned the admiration of popular Nigerian social media personality Angela Nwosu.

Angela Nwosu and Bisa Kdei

Angela Nwosu names Mansa as her motivational song

Angela Nwosu, in a social media video, stated that Bisa Kdei's song Mansa is her favourite motivational song.

The influencer, who recorded the video from a hospital after a major surgery, revealed that she has been a fan of the song since its release in 2015.

According to Angela Nwosu, she listens to the song whenever she is facing difficulties or struggles in her life.

She said,

"This song has been keeping me sane since 2015. I listen to it whenever I am so down or going through so much pain, just like right now after my major surgery."

She also expressed her desire to meet Bisa Kdei personally and express her admiration for him and his song.

She said,

"I love this song. I wish to see Bisa Kdei one day to just give him a hug."

Angela Nwosu's video drew the attention of Bisa Kdei, who expressed his appreciation to her in the comments section.

He wrote,

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Thank you"

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Angela Nwosu's video

Angela Nwosu's video garnered many comments from social media users. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

@sabinaakossmith commented:

"That Ghana from u ❤️"

@yaa_antwiwaa1 commented:

"Ghanaians love you too Eiii Angela is this ur motivational song?? Wishing you speedy recovery dear @Bismark_kodie she loves ur song so much."

@pascalpaakofi commented:

"herh mansa is your motivational song eiii"

@her_leadership01 commented:

"Listening to your intro alone I thought the song was gona be gospel oo"

@zinboman commented:

"eeeei .Mansa keeps u uplifted when u down?"

@evakonotey1 commented:

"You understand why Music is food for the soul....the song just makes her happy even tho she doesn't understand...God bless you, dear "

@nanahymaa commented:

"Lo I laugh enter my room "

Medikal thanks Bisa Kdei for housing him and offering his car to him for driving lessons

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Medikal took to his X account to recount the times when Bisa Kdei opened the doors to his home and housed him.

He stated that he felt at home to the extent that he used to play video games such as Grand Theft Auto (GTA) with Bisa Kdei.

Medikal thanked the Mansa hitmaker in a heartwarming message.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

