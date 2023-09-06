DJ Switch Sings Kisa Gbekle's Korkor On Her Way To School, Adorable Video Pops Up
- DJ Switch sang and danced to Kisa Gbekle's first single Korkor, while on her way to school
- Kisa Gbekle was elated that she took to the post's comment section to thank her
- The comment section was filled with messages from DJ Switch's fans sharing how much they love her
2017 Talented Kids winner DJ Switch shared a video of her singing Kisa Gbekle's recently released song Korkor en route to school.
DJ Switch sings Kisa Gbekle's hit song Korkor
DJ Switch was dressed in her school uniform and was en route to school when she recorded herself singing and dancing to Kisa Gbekle's first single, Korkor.
The 2019 Ghana DJ Awards' DJ of the Year winner sang the song word for word while enjoying herself on the ride.
In the caption, DJ Switch wrote:
Vibing my way out to school.#korkor by @kisagbekle #switchup
Kisa Gbekle reacts to DJ Switch's video
Reacting to the video, Kisa Gbekle took to the post's comment section to thank DJ Switch for promoting her song.
She was elated to watch how the talented DJ jammed to her song while in the public transport en route to school.
"My princess is jamming to my song. Thanks, DJ, for switching it up for me," Kisa Gbekle wrote in the Instagram caption.
Below is a video of DJ Switch singing and dancing to Kisa Gbekle's Korkor.
Ghanaians shared their views on DJ Switch's video
The comment section was filled with many of DJ Switch's Instagram followers expressing admiration for her.
rolex_14gh said:
The glasses fit you well ❤️❤️
kwamekreation stated:
Switch Update
donflex0244 remarked:
Ma one and only precious ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Queen ❤️❤️❤️❤️
_omargyamfi_ stated:
Beautiful ❤️
datoosinachi_djs.o.s stated:
My girl❤️❤️❤️
DJ Switch sings a song with passion while recording in the studio
YEN.com.gh reported that DJ Switch shared pictures from her recording session in the Los Angeles, California studio.
She was spotted with sound engineers and producers who coached her while she recorded her song. She revealed in the post that she rushed to the studio after closing from school.
