Samini, in an interview with Berla Mundi on The Day Show, was asked who he would pick between M.anifest and Sarkodie, and he chose Manifest

The My Own hitmaker said Manifest had better lyrical ability than Sarkodie and was in a different league of his own as a rapper

Samini's choice sparked reactions on social media, with some people saying he picked Manifest because he had beef with Sarkodie

Renowned Ghanaian musician Samini, in an interview with Berla Mundi on The Day Show, was made to pick his favourite between two of the country's top rappers, M.anifest and Sarkodie. The 'My Own' hitmaker's decision has ignited debates on social media.

When asked to pick between M.anifest and Sarkodie, two giants in the Ghanaian hip-hop scene, Samini chose M.anifest. He explained that he believes M.anifest possesses superior lyrical abilities and occupies a league of his own as a rapper.

Samini's choice has triggered a flurry of reactions on social media platforms, with fans and music enthusiasts expressing their opinions. While some applauded Samini's bold choice and agreed with his assessment of M.anifest's lyrical prowess, others are speculating about the reasons behind his decision.

One prevailing theory on social media is that Samini's choice is rooted in past misunderstandings between Sarkodie. Samini previously accused Sarkodie of refusing to answer his texts and failing to come through with a verse he was supposed to do on a song for him.

Samini sparks reactions on social media

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

carlwhyte_ said:

We all can clearly see he chose Manifest over Sark cos they’re not cool lmao

Ghbwoy_richie wrote:

Manifest has better and deeper lyrics yet he’s still shading Sarkodie over a verse..I thought Rastafarians were honest

wizzy_lifa commented:

Well Said Samini Manigest is a better rapper than Sarkodie, I respect Sark a lot. But Manifest got those hard bars.

Samini picks Shatta Wale over Stonebwoy

In another story, Samini, in the same interview, was asked who he preferred between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

The musician said he would choose Shatta Wale over Stonebwoy because Shatta was an OG who came from his era.

He described Stonebwoy as an up-and-coming artiste, sparking interesting reactions on social media.

