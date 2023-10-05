Nana Ama McBrown and Lil Win jammed to the latter's hit song, Yɛbɛ Yɛ Yie, which features rapper Lasmid

In the video, The Empress splashed GH¢50 notes on the Kumawood actor

Many people were elated to see the two movie stars together in the video

Actress and Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown danced, and Kumawood actor Lil Win sang to the latter's recently released song, Yɛbɛ Yɛ Yie, which features rapper Lasmid.

Lil Win and Nana Ama McBrown sing and dance to his song in a video. Image Credit: @officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

Lil Win and Nana Ama McBrown jam to Yɛbɛ Yɛ Yie

, in a quest to promote his newly released song, Yɛbɛ Yɛ Yie, which features Lasmid, recorded a video jamming to the song with Nana Ama McBrown.

Mrs McBrown Mensah sang the song word-for-word, surprising many people in the comment section. They praised me for being a supportive friend and a multi-talented.

Video of Nana Ama McBrown and Lil Win singing and dancing to his song, Yɛbɛ Yɛ Yie, that features Lasmid.

Ghanaians react as Nana Ama McBrown and Lil Win sing and dance in video

Many people were excited to see Nana Ama McBrown and Lil Win having a great time in the video.

feliciamensah672 said:

Nana Empress is the woman of versatility

cutie_collectionz_ said:

Nanaboroo y3 careful . Much love

efyapretty1 said:

Let me come around next time there's splashing of cars

safa_civ said:

This video is sweet than my relationship❤️❤️❤️

accrafirstson said:

Nana is a such a blessing to Ghana♥️

samantha_ibrahim_ said:

I love this video ❤️

samiraabdulai02 said:

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️my favorite people ❤️❤️❤️ur chemistry always different ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

atedagocomfort said:

My favorites

Watch another video of Akrobeto, Nana Ama McBrown and Lil Win jamming to the latter's song that features Lasmid, Yɛbɛ Yɛ Yie.

Source: YEN.com.gh