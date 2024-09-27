Dr Louisa Satekla, the ever-gorgeous wife of dancehall musician Stonebwoy, added her voice to the ongoing discussions and protest against illegal mining known as galamsey

She shared one of Stonebwoy's songs, Greedy Men, which highlighted the issues surrounding illegal mining and called on authorities to ensure they curb the menace

Many people applauded her for speaking out, while others also shared their thoughts on the ongoing menace

Dr Louisa Satekla, the ever-gorgeous wife of dancehall musician Stonebwoy, weighed in on the ongoing discourse on illegal mining, known as galamsey and its negative effect on waterbodies and agriculture.

Stonebwoy's wife speaks against galamsey

Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Satekla, posted the official music video of her husband's 2021 song, Greedy Men.

The song highlighted the illegal dealings of galamsey operators and miners. It also highlighted the infected rivers, lakes, and depleted forest reserves that had been affected by the calamity.

In the caption of the post on X, Dr Satekla spoke about the song, which was released years ago, and how its message still applies in 2024.

"This song is 3 years old…message is still the same. #EndGalamseyNow," Dr Satekla wrote on her X account.

Stonebwoy's Greedy Men song.

Reactions to Dr Satekla's post

Many people applauded Dr. Satekla for adding her voice to the ongoing discussions about illegal mining and its harmful effects on society.

Others also spoke about Stonebwoy always using his songs to express his concern about such happenings.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on the post:

@TheophilusHood said:

"@drlouisa_s your husband is so good 😊 Continue to serve him well for us 😊🫂🙌🏽"

@Bra_Kay_66 said:

"Doc we appreciate what you’re doing for the country…..#StopGalamsayNow"

@al_varo777 said:

"The queen just joined the chat"

@odbrowser said:

"1GAD has been sending messages to our leaders through his music but they don't pay attention yet some youth will still attack and tag him as an NPP member when he's the only artist in Ghana who speak truth to power through his music..#EndGalamseyNow..."

@lynkolndesage said:

"Those people who have been fooling around disrespecting Stonebwoy deserve slaps. When he dropped this song they didn't pay attention to it because it was not their favourites who sang it. As the issue has worsened they're now trying tyo to disrespect him. Annoying bunch 😒"

@mcjoseph_writes said:

"This song should be on replay on every media platform."

@iamdccore said:

"My mentor is a complete Messenger 👀that be why he is known as the “Torcher”💡"

