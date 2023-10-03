Nana Ama McBrown Shows Behind The Scenes Of Flooded Room In Piesie Esther's Mo Music Video
- Nana Ama McBrown gave her fans a preview of how the flooded bedroom scene and other scenes in Piesie Esther's Mo were recorded
- Piesie Esther was moved by the video and thanked The Empress in the comment section
- Many people were awed by Nana Ama McBrown's acting skills, such that they applauded her
Actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown shared a behind-the-scenes video of how the flooded bedroom scene in gospel singer Piesie Esther's Mo was recorded.
Behind the scenes of Nana Ama McBrown's appearance in Piesie Esther's Mo
Commenting on the video with her official TikTok account, @piesieestherofficial, Piesie Esther wrote:
Awww, Nana, thank you.
Behind-the-scenes video of Piesie Esther's Mo with Nana Ama McBrown.
Ghanaians shared their views on Nana Ama McBrown's acting skills in the music video
Many people applauded Nana Ama McBrown for her exceptional acting skills. Others also stated that they did not see certain scenes she played in the flooded bedroom in the real music video.
odiarkhairproducts said:
The shoe is cobra
Nana Boateng said:
No actress in Ghana is better than you, Nana Ama. They all should forget it!
Nana Akua Gyan said:
My story will soon change, yes, I believe
breezy_93 said:
One house, one swimming pool. Nana Addo has fulfilled his promise .
Archosuah Sunday ✅ said:
You are a great actress indeed ❤️
@tinSel30 said:
So it was real water
user4187456134528 said:
I remember when we were living in Alajo, and because of this, I lost all my cert
hijoybeauty said:
Job well done, beautiful
Akosua said:
Nana, this one, you added some to it
Piesie Esther features Nana Ama McBrown, Akosua Vee and others in the Mo music video
YEN.com.gh reported that gospel singer Piesie Esther featured Nana Ama McBrown, Akosua Vee and many other Ghanaian celebrities in her Mo music video.
Many people discussed Nana Ama McBrown's exceptional acting skills in the video.
