Actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown shared a behind-the-scenes video of how the flooded bedroom scene in gospel singer Piesie Esther's Mo was recorded.

Nana Ama McBrown on the set of Piesie Esther's Mo music video. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrowngh

Source: TikTok

Behind the scenes of Nana Ama McBrown's appearance in Piesie Esther's Mo

Nana Ama McBrown gave her fans a look into how the flooded bedroom scene in Piesie Esther's Mo was recorded.

She also shared the process of getting her makeup and hair done and shooting the scene where she had made it in life.

Commenting on the video with her official TikTok account, @piesieestherofficial, Piesie Esther wrote:

Awww, Nana, thank you.

Ghanaians shared their views on Nana Ama McBrown's acting skills in the music video

Many people applauded Nana Ama McBrown for her exceptional acting skills. Others also stated that they did not see certain scenes she played in the flooded bedroom in the real music video.

odiarkhairproducts said:

The shoe is cobra

Nana Boateng said:

No actress in Ghana is better than you, Nana Ama. They all should forget it!

Nana Akua Gyan said:

My story will soon change, yes, I believe

breezy_93 said:

One house, one swimming pool. Nana Addo has fulfilled his promise .

Archosuah Sunday ✅ said:

You are a great actress indeed ❤️

@tinSel30 said:

So it was real water

user4187456134528 said:

I remember when we were living in Alajo, and because of this, I lost all my cert

hijoybeauty said:

Job well done, beautiful

Akosua said:

Nana, this one, you added some to it

Piesie Esther features Nana Ama McBrown, Akosua Vee and others in the Mo music video

YEN.com.gh reported that gospel singer Piesie Esther featured Nana Ama McBrown, Akosua Vee and many other Ghanaian celebrities in her Mo music video.

Many people discussed Nana Ama McBrown's exceptional acting skills in the video.

Source: YEN.com.gh