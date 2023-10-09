US-based socialite Bigg Homie Flee expressed his grievances with rapper Kwesi Arthur calling him a "Prodigal son"

Both are reported to have fallen out after Kwesi Arthur reportedly took swipes at him in his song 'Pain Interlude' released earlier this year

Kwesi Arthur has now rendered an apology, with fans sharing them both to release a hoarded collaboration with Black Sherif

Kwesi Arthur has finally apologised to his crony, Bigg Homie Flee after they reportedly fell out.

The Tema-based rapper took swipes at Bigg Homie Flee in his song 'Pain Interlude' released in March.

Little is known about what triggered this feud between the two, breaking a bromance which soundtracked some of Kwesi Arthur's infectious hits including 'Grind Day'.

Bigg Homie Flee Descends On Kwesi Arthur, Calls Him 'Prodigal Son'

On October 4, Bigg Homie Flee, born Kojo Okoampah, expressed his grievances with Kwesi Arthur on his Instagram calling him his 'baby bro' and a 'Prodigal Son'.

The voice-over artiste who has become popularly known for his slang-riddled intros working with artistes like Black Sherif accused Kwesi Arthur of "trying to tarnish his image and disgracing him."

Before the fallout, the duo had teased their audience with a new song featuring Black Sherif who recently won a BET award for Best International Flow.

Netizens commend Kwesi Arthur for apologising to Bigg Homie Flee

The BET nominee has apologised, owning up to the harsh words used in 'Pain Interlude' against his long-time crony.

This comes after he teased a new track on Instagram 'Who Dem Boyz' which will be his first track since 'Penny' released in May.

Kwesi Arthur's music supply has been a topical issue for many of his listeners who seem to be unhappy with his release strategy. Many fans have commended him while others continue to hustle the rapper for new music, including the collaboration with Black Sherif.

@drop_last said

You’ve done the needful, now make we walk on! New Music coming up??

@KojoAsvp said

So we are getting the blacko song now ?

@SteinElvis said

Good. Now drop the song with Blacko immediately

