Mzbel shared the reason why she has not featured any female musician in the country on any song

She said she has tried several times to get some of the female musicians to work on a song with her, but it has proven futile

She stated that it is easy working with the men because they are always willing and would show up to studio sessions

Musician Mzbel lamented the struggles of trying to get some of the female musicians in the country to feature in her songs.

Mzbel speaks on the challenges of featuring female musicians in Ghana

Mzbel noted that anytime she reaches out to female musicians in Ghana, they agree to feature in her song. However, they fail to honour their studio meetings with her.

Without namedropping, she said trying to get female musicians on a song has proven futile.

"I have tried several times getting some girls to work with. They always give me excuses, and they never showed up. But when you call the guys, they are willing to come," Mzbel told Amelley Djosu on Joy Prime's Celeb Biz On Joy.

The mother of two also added that if female musicians try to come together and work on projects, the future of the music industry in the country would be bright.

The Asibolanga hitmaker said that it is a different case for the men since they are always working together on music features.

Video of Mzbel speaking on the struggles of collaborating with other female Ghanaian musicians.

Mzbel cries out about being famous

YEN.com.gh reported that Mzbel shared the struggles that come with a famous person during an interview on Joy Prime's Celeb Biz On Joy.

She spoke about people recording her and taking pictures of her whenever she uses a public bathroom. She cried out about wanting to live a normal life out of the spotlight.

However, the 16 Years hitmaker said that being famous has helped her make more money, and it feels nice. The mother of two stated that it has also boosted the sales of her business.

