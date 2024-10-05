Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, shared his opinions on DJ Switch's French cover of his newly released and trending son, Jejereje

Responding to DJ Switch's video, he noted that her French version sounded good and proposed a collaboration

Many people were excited that Stonebwoy was willing to collaborate with DJ Switch on the French cover

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy has reacted after young DJ Switch made a music cover for his currently top-charting song, Jejereje, in French.

DJ Switch sings Stonebwoy's Jejereje in French.

In the video, DJ Switch noted that Stonebwoy's Jejereje song had a Francophone tune and deemed it fit to do a cover for it in French.

The 2017 Talented Kids winner translated the song into French, sang it with her sweet voice, posted it on social media and tagged Stonebwoy.

The 25th TGMA Artist of the Year, upon seeing the video on X, quoted it by expressing his interest in collaborating with DJ Switch on a remix of the song but in French.

He applauded the talented young DJ and noted that the remix of the song did sound good, and it made sense to have a French version of it.

"It Dey make sense, shall we Do a French cover? @stonebwoy x @djswitchghana," Stonbwoy wrote on X

Stonebwoy's reaction to DJ Switch's Jejereje cover.

Reactions to Stonebwoy's request to DJ Switch

Many people encouraged Stonebwoy to record the French version of Jejereje with DJ Switch since they loved her version.

Others also recommended musicians from Francophone countries whom Stonebwoy could collaborate with to create a banger for Jejereje.

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians:

@Quophieparadise said:

"Record this !!!! Edey make sense waaaa"

@edkomdjie said:

"1GAD the remix dier; Freddy Meiway, Fally Ipupa, Diamondz Platinum"

@Gmaggold said:

"Fast... or just get a francophone artiste on it... get Awilo Logomba, of Fally Ipupa from Congo or Freddy Meiway... Fast... But to go viral, try get some Nigeria comedian on this song. Next year then we do remix."

EmiBreeze said:

"Do am quick quick, We Dey wait Francophone for disturb with that music roughly."

@godson_senyo said:

"Herrrrr the song that some self acclaimed scholars sat before their 1 mega pixel camera and called it wack? But just look at how Dj switch is thinking is superior here, and it make sense more than that of the scholars. 😂😂😂 Dj Switch much love 👏👏👏"

Stonebwoy jams to Jejereje with Warner Music staff

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, visited the Warner Music record label office in New York as part of his travel plans to the U.S.

In a video, the dancehall musician exchanged pleasantries and spoke with the staff before they jammed to his song Jejereje. The video excited his fans on social media.

