Black Sherif has hit back at people twisting his words about the role of foreign music in Ghana

The music star described the misinterpretation of his words as some crazy spin in a post on social media

The Creative Arts Agency launched a campaign dubbed #PlayGhana to prioritise local music

Ghanaian music star Black Sherif is not happy about people twisting his words about the role of foreign music in Ghana.

Black Sherif was among some Ghanaian artists advocating for Ghanaians to play more Ghanaian music during the festive season.

The Creative Arts Agency launched a campaign dubbed #PlayGhana to encourage music producers and DJs to prioritise local music.

But online, some took Black Sherif's support for the campaign to mean he wanted to ban foreign music.

The music star hit back at these interpretations online, saying it was a crazy spin in a post online.

"I don’t know where in my speech that says ban foreign music. How crazy can you spin a message that says love your culture and try play local music to your visitors if you wanna see your country creatives break boundaries."

"How do I want foreign music ban in my country while I work with foreign producers and Artistes? But agenda set ah lie? Good luck to everybody."

