Global site navigation

O'Kenneth Opens Up About Getting His Heart Broken By A Girl When He Did Not Have Much
Celebrities

O'Kenneth Opens Up About Getting His Heart Broken By A Girl When He Did Not Have Much

by  Geraldo Amartey
  • O'Kenneth, in an interview with Kwadwo Sheldon, opened up about his struggles coming up as a young man from the trenches
  • The musician said he had been through many hardships and even got broken-hearted by a lady he was with
  • He said that making it to the top has brought him a lot of joy as he is achieving his goals and aspirations

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Budding music sensation O'Kenneth, in a heart-to-heart chat with Kwadwo Sheldon, spilt the beans on his journey from tough beginnings to making it big in the music scene.

O'Kenneth in pics
Ghanaian musician O'Kenneth Photo Source: ygaokenneth
Source: Twitter

The singer spoke about the hard knocks he faced growing up and how a rough breakup once left him feeling pretty low. He said when he had nothing, he did not get love from women in general. He mentioned that one particular lady who lives in Kwadaso, Kumasi, did him really bad.

Read also

O’Kenneth reacts to Ziyech and Lil Durk playing his music

O'Kenneth happily shared how reaching the top brought him a lot of happiness. The musician said he poured all those tough times and sweet victories into his brand-new EP, Pain And Glory.

The musician talked about the struggles he faced and the kind of stuff that made him the person he is today. Going from a not-so-easy past to rubbing shoulders with the big names in music, O'Kenneth said the journey has been worth it.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Subscribe to watch new videos

O'Kenneth shares how he felt when Ziyech & Lil Durk played his song

In a related story, O’Kenneth, in an interview with Kwadwo Sheldon, opened up about his hit song Lonely Road, which has received recognition from international stars.

Footballer Hakim Ziyech and US rapper Lil Durk shared the song on their social media pages, and according to O’Kenneth, it was a great feeling.

Read also

Amerado: Ghanaian evangelist stops preaching to peform Kweku Ananse song, raps with joy in video

The musician attributed his success to the hard work that he had put into his craft and expressed happiness at the achievement.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Hot:
Online view pixel