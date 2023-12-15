O'Kenneth, in an interview with Kwadwo Sheldon, opened up about his struggles coming up as a young man from the trenches

The musician said he had been through many hardships and even got broken-hearted by a lady he was with

He said that making it to the top has brought him a lot of joy as he is achieving his goals and aspirations

Budding music sensation O'Kenneth, in a heart-to-heart chat with Kwadwo Sheldon, spilt the beans on his journey from tough beginnings to making it big in the music scene.

The singer spoke about the hard knocks he faced growing up and how a rough breakup once left him feeling pretty low. He said when he had nothing, he did not get love from women in general. He mentioned that one particular lady who lives in Kwadaso, Kumasi, did him really bad.

O'Kenneth happily shared how reaching the top brought him a lot of happiness. The musician said he poured all those tough times and sweet victories into his brand-new EP, Pain And Glory.

The musician talked about the struggles he faced and the kind of stuff that made him the person he is today. Going from a not-so-easy past to rubbing shoulders with the big names in music, O'Kenneth said the journey has been worth it.

O'Kenneth shares how he felt when Ziyech & Lil Durk played his song

In a related story, O’Kenneth, in an interview with Kwadwo Sheldon, opened up about his hit song Lonely Road, which has received recognition from international stars.

Footballer Hakim Ziyech and US rapper Lil Durk shared the song on their social media pages, and according to O’Kenneth, it was a great feeling.

The musician attributed his success to the hard work that he had put into his craft and expressed happiness at the achievement.

