Musicians Sarkodie and Fameye released their song June July on July 18, 2024, and many people have shared their reviews

The song is about love, and it is the first-ever collaboration between the two Ghanaian artistes

Many people shared positive reviews and talked about the song being a banger

Musicians Fameye and Sarkodie have released their much-anticipated song, June July. This comes after they teased fans on social media with photos from the studio and the song's cover art.

Fameye and Sarkodie dropped a new banger

The song, June July, was released on Thursday, July 18, 2024, on streaming platforms, such as YouTube, Spotify, and others.

The song's theme is love and has a soft tone, with Sarkodie dropping a rap verse to deepen it.

Meanwhile, on April 21, 2024, Fameye released a song with Nigerian musician Patoranking called Sober (Soo Bad), which topped the charts. The song was his first international collaboration of the year.

Below is the official cover art for the June July song.

Reactions to the song

Below are the feedback from Ghanaians regarding Fameye's new song, which featured Sarkodie:

mrjeffboat said:

"Sarkodie will make you fall in love."

alvinabra said:

"Truely we save the best for the last . This record took almost 2 years or more but the timing makes it genius."

jona.maboyy said:

"Sarkodie and love songs forget ❤️."

@Donsarkcess said:

"From Songs like kokoko, Non Living Thing, Broken Heart and now #JuneJuly makes me feel like he knows about my love life. These lyrics are more than just mere conjuring of words to make up a story… it is life !!! Thank you @sarkodie @Fameye."

@MaameAmaAdoma said:

"Fameye and Sarkodie really do this song. #JuneJuly ❤️❤️."

@Larbi_SarkCess said:

"Sarkodie sounds too emotional on this song. Love song de3 Obidi fa nu falaaa. Love this one ❤️ #JuneJuly."

@iamNotime said:

"Fameye ne Landlord was in the studio cooking and their food was tasty ❤️ #JuneJuly."

Below is the audio of the song on YouTube.

Fameye recounts how being broken-hearted made him spend GH¢3k in one night and cut my locs

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician Fameye narrated getting a broken heart as an underground artiste, which led him to spend GH¢3k he received from a gig in one night.

He also added that the pain of his ex-lover's dissolution of their relationship made him cut off his locs. He shared how he and his friends squandered the GH¢3k on drinks and kebabs at a pub.

